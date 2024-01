King leaves hospital after prostate treatment

The King has left hospital after spending three nights receiving medical care following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Charles, 75, was seen leaving the private London Clinic on Monday afternoon after being admitted on Friday with the Queen by his side.

he King leaving a church service in Sandringham in early January (Joe Giddens/PA)

Camilla had arrived at the hospital ahead of the King being discharged and had visited her husband every day of his four-day stay at the clinic.

The King underwent a corrective procedure for the benign condition and it has been reported he could take up to a month off from public duties as he recuperates.

He left the London Clinic a few hours after the Princess of Wales was discharged from the same hospital, almost two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Charles spent time at his daughter-in-law’s bedside before his own treatment.