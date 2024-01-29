US defence secretary Lloyd Austin returns to work after cancer surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin returns to work after cancer surgery

By Press Association
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, right, speaks during a meeting with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, at the Pentagon in Washington on Monday (Susan Walsh/AP)
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, right, speaks during a meeting with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, at the Pentagon in Washington on Monday (Susan Walsh/AP)

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin returned to work at the Pentagon on Monday after nearly a month’s absence because of prostate cancer and met Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

“At this important time, I’m glad to be back at the Pentagon,” said Mr Austin, speaking at the start of the meeting. “I feel good and recovering well, but still recovering, and I appreciate all the good wishes that I have received thus far.”

Mr Austin was last in the Pentagon on December 21. He had been diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier in December, and he went to hospital for a surgical procedure for the cancer on December 22. He worked the following week from home.

On January 1, he was taken by ambulance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after experiencing extreme pain and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Pentagon Austin US NATO
US defense secretary Lloyd Austin, right, listens during a meeting with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, left, at the Pentagon (Susan Walsh/AP)

He stayed there for two weeks but did not inform the White House or his deputy that he had cancer, had surgery or had been taken back to the hospital and put in intensive care until days later.

He told President Joe Biden and other key leaders about his diagnosis only after he had been in the hospital for more than a week.

Mr Austin’s lack of disclosure has prompted changes in federal guidelines and has triggered an internal Pentagon review and an inspector general review into his department’s notification procedures. Both reviews are ongoing.

Mr Austin has been working from home since he left hospital on January 15, and he made his first public appearance early last week during a virtual Ukraine contact defence group meeting.

He gave opening remarks for the meeting via video camera that was streamed online.

Doctors at Walter Reed said on Friday that Mr Austin’s prostate cancer prognosis is excellent and no further treatments will be needed. He saw doctors for a checkup on Friday.

Mr Austin has been criticised for keeping secret his prostate cancer diagnosis, surgery and subsequent hospitalisation with complications from the procedure.

He was diagnosed in early December and had what the Pentagon described as a “minimally invasive surgical procedure” called a prostatectomy, to treat the cancer.

He was under general anesthesia during this procedure and had transferred some authorities to his deputy defence secretary, Kathleen Hicks. He was discharged the next day and continued to perform his duties.