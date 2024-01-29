Putin and Lukashenko meet in St Petersburg to discuss expanding alliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin and Lukashenko meet in St Petersburg to discuss expanding alliance

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during a meeting of the Union State Supreme Council in St Petersburg, Russia, on Monday (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)
The leaders of Russia and Belarus met on Monday to discuss ways to further expand their close alliance that has seen the deployment of some of Russia’s nuclear weapons on the territory of its neighbour.

President Vladimir Putin emphasised that Russia and Belarus have developed a “strategic partnership” as part of their 25-year union agreement.

That pact stopped short of a full merger, but envisaged close political, economic and military ties between the two nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, background centre left, and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, background centre right, attend a meeting of the Union State Supreme Council in St Petersburg (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“It’s important that amid an unprecedented foreign pressure Russia and Belarus have closely co-operated on the international arena and have offered unfailing support to each other as true allies,” Mr Putin said at the start of the talks in St Petersburg that involved senior officials from both countries.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has relied on Russian subsidies and political support to rule the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for nearly three decades.

Moscow’s backing helped Lukashenko survive months of major protests against his re-election in a 2020 vote that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.

Mr Lukashenko allowed the Kremlin to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Last year, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto Nato’s doorstep. Their declared deployment was widely seen as part of Moscow’s efforts to discourage the West from increasing military support to Kyiv.

Mr Lukashenko said last month that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons was finalised in October. He didn’t say how many of them were stationed in Belarus.