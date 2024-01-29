Manchester Arena survivors sue conspiracy theorist who claims attack was fake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester Arena survivors sue conspiracy theorist who claims attack was fake

By Press Association
A father and daughter injured in the Manchester Arena bombing are suing a conspiracy theorist who claims the attack was faked, the High Court has been told (PA)
A father and daughter injured in the Manchester Arena bombing are suing a conspiracy theorist who claims the attack was faked, the High Court has been told.

A father and daughter injured in the Manchester Arena bombing are suing a conspiracy theorist who claims the attack was faked, the High Court has been told.

Martin and Eve Hibbert are bringing claims against Richard Hall for harassment, misuse of private information and data protection.

The duo were at the Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 when a terrorist blew himself up.

Richard Hall outside court
Richard Hall outside the High Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Hibbert, who lives in Chorley, Lancashire, “shielded” his daughter from the blast so he “took the brunt of it”. He now has a spinal cord injury and is permanently in a wheelchair.

His daughter, who also uses a wheelchair, is severely brain damaged and will “need support for the rest of her life”, Mr Hibbert previously told the PA news agency.

On Monday, the pair applied for a summary judgment for parts of their claims against Mr Hall – a legal step that would see those aspects decided without a trial.

Jonathan Price, for the pair, said in written submissions that Mr Hall “disputes that it was a terrorist attack, that it involved any kind of destructive explosive device at all, and he contends that many of those purporting to be victims of it, including the claimants, are in fact ‘crisis actors’ and were not involved in the attack at all”.

Mr Price told the hearing in London that Hashem Abedi, whose brother Salman died after detonating an explosive device at the arena, was found guilty of 22 counts of murder.

The barrister said he had “ticked off” the issue of proving those killings “unless the defendant can prove that the 22 people were not murdered in the way described on that day”.

Mr Price also said there is a “very detailed” report into Mr Hibbert’s medical condition by his spinal injuries consultant.

Mr Hall claimed to have found inconsistencies in Mr Hibbert’s accounts of the attack, the court was told.

But Mr Price said: “They do not raise anything beyond a fanciful case that this bombing did not happen.”

Mr Hall, representing himself, argued that there is no “first-hand tangible evidence”, like CCTV footage or photographs of injuries, to prove the father and daughter were at the arena or were hurt as a result of the blast.

The medical reports submitted do not “provide evidence of the time and place where they got the injuries”, he told the court.

Mr Hall also said the public inquiry into the attacks did not show any CCTV of the claimants being present.

He showed the court a series of images, which he claimed reveals survivors are lying about their injuries, and referred to people pictured lying on the ground near the arena as having “agreed to take part in an exercise”.

Judge Richard Davison will give his decision in writing at a later date.