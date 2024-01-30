What the papers say – January 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – January 30

By Press Association
What the papers say – January 30 (PA)

The health of the Princess of Wales and the King feature on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers, alongside fast-tracked NHS tests and protests in France.

The “road to recovery” for Charles and Kate leads the front pages of the Metro and the Daily Mirror after the pair both left hospital following surgery.

Millions of lives could be saved by new fast-tracked NHS tests, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph looks across the channel where protesting farmers have blocked main roads into Paris with tractors, saying the city only has a supply of food to last three days.

The Times reports on the warning issued by counterterrorism police to Iranian “dissidents” living in the UK amid an increased risk of violence and kidnappings.

The Guardian leads with a £2 billion council tax increase despite the promise of tax cuts.

The Financial Times says gambling group Flutter is set to quit the FTSE 100 index and move its primary listing to New York.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s warning that the UK is facing its biggest threat since the Cold War leads the i.

The Daily Mail continues their coverage of the rail strikes with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemning rail bosses for refusing to use new legislation to limit the impact of strikes.

The Independent runs with the news that Afghan soldiers who fought alongside British troops will be given sanctuary in the UK.

The Sun says Manchester United star Marcus Rashford went on a 12-hour “tequila bender” before calling in sick for training.

And the Daily Star reports on the Beluga whale which was spying for Russian President Vladimir Putin and has found a new home with a pod in Norway.