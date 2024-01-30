Bryson leaks not a true reflection of DUP meeting – Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bryson leaks not a true reflection of DUP meeting – Donaldson

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

Reports on social media of discussions during an internal executive meeting of the DUP were not a true reflection of what happened, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted.

Sir Jeffrey said the word “betrayal” was used in the meeting to describe whoever leaked details of events to loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Following a marathon party executive meeting in Co Down, the DUP leader indicated that powersharing in Northern Ireland is set to return after members backed a Government deal aimed at addressing its concerns over post-Brexit trade barriers.

Andrew McDade industrial tribunal
Jamie Bryson posted updates on social media from the private DUP meeting (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he would drop the blockade on devolution at Stormont once the Government implemented the various legislative assurances and other measures it has offered his party.

Efforts by the DUP hierarchy to keep details of their meeting secret appeared seriously undermined when Mr Bryson, a vocal opponent of the deal to return to Stormont, posted on X, formerly Twitter, what he said were live updates from the confidential briefing – posts that included details of apparent attempts to find out who was leaking the information to Mr Bryson.

When he spoke to the media after the meeting, Sir Jeffrey was asked if he felt betrayed that someone from his party had been leaking details to Mr Bryson.

He said: “I have not yet seen all of what was on Twitter, but I have seen a summary of some of it and I can say absolutely clearly, what was being reported on social media does not reflect what was happening in that meeting.

“There are things on social media tonight purporting to be said in that meeting that are a misrepresentation of what was said and what was happening.

“But it disappoints me – it disappoints me that perhaps there may have been someone in that meeting who was prepared to share some information with others outside of the meeting.”

The DUP leader added: “You used the word betrayal.

“No-one tonight in our meeting at any stage, or in meetings of my party officers has ever used that word, but it was used to describe the person who was leaking out information that was part of a private meeting.”