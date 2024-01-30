Leaders need to be courageous in making decisions – Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Leaders need to be courageous in making decisions – Donaldson

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (PA)

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said leaders need to be courageous in decision-making as he announced that his party is preparing to return to Stormont.

The DUP leader has faced pressure from other parties and the Government to end its two-year Stormont blockade, while simultaneously dealing with criticism from some unionists unhappy with the prospect of returning to the powersharing institutions.

Last week, Sir Jeffrey told MPs that he had been personally threatened for his efforts to negotiate a deal to restore the Assembly. His party confirmed the police have been informed.

He also faced opposition from some within his own party who still have concerns about post-Brexit trading barriers.

The announcement that the DUP would drop the blockade on devolution, once the Government implemented the various legislative assurances and other measures it has offered his party, followed a five-hour meeting of his party executive late on Monday.

When asked if it had been the most stressful week of his political career, Sir Jeffrey referenced his time in the Ulster Unionist Party.

He said: “I think in truth I have had other times in my political career going back to meetings of the Ulster Unionist council and so on where you might say there was a familiar scenario that we had to deal with – and we dealt with it.”

The current DUP leader was a senior member of the Ulster Unionists’ negotiating delegation in 1998 when the Good Friday Agreement was struck.

Hours before the historic accord was agreed, the Lagan Valley MP famously left Castle Buildings at Stormont in protest at what his party was about to sign up to.

He eventually left the party and joined the DUP in 2003.

He added: “When you are in leadership, sometimes that can be a lonely place. When you are in leadership you’ve got to step out and step up.

“You have got to make decisions based on what you believe is right and yes, you’ve got to display courage.

“There isn’t much courage in hiding behind threats.”

He added: “I think my party has displayed far more courage than those who threaten or try to bully or try to misrepresent us.

“We are determined to take our place in taking Northern Ireland forward.

“I don’t worry about the stress, I am focused on what we need to achieve and I believe that my party, in acting decisively as it has done this evening, is taking strides towards building a better Northern Ireland and a better future for all of us.”