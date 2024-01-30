North Korea launches missiles for third time this month says South Korea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Korea launches missiles for third time this month says South Korea

By Press Association
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea on Tuesday (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles into waters off its western coast, South Korea’s military has said.

Tuesday’s third launch of such weapons this month comes as the North continues to flaunt its expanding arsenal of weapons designed to overwhelm its rivals’ defences.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the US and South Korea’s militaries were analysing the launches but did not immediately provide more details.

The launch followed tests on January 24 and 28 of the Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missile North Korea says is designed to be fired from submarines.

South Korea Koreas Tensions
People in Seoul watch a new programme on the North Korea’s missile launch (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Following the second launch, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his goal of building a nuclear-armed navy to counter what he described as growing external threats. It is not yet clear if that launch was conducted from an actual submarine or an underwater barge.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years after Mr Kim accelerated his weapons development to an unprecedented pace while issuing provocative nuclear threats against the US, South Korea and Japan.

The US and its Asian allies have strengthened their combined military exercises, which are increasingly featuring US strategic assets such as aircraft carriers, long-range bombers and nuclear-powered submarines.

The countries are also sharpening their deterrence strategies with Seoul in particular seeking stronger assurances from Washington that the United States would swiftly and decisively use its nukes to defend its ally in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack.

On January 14, North Korea also tested a new solid-fuel intermediate-range missile, which underscored its efforts to advance its weapons that could target US assets in the Pacific, including the military hub of Guam.