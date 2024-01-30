Millions able to view prescriptions on NHS app for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millions able to view prescriptions on NHS app for first time

By Press Association
Millions of people in England can for the first time access and view their prescriptions on the NHS App (PA)
Millions of people in England can access and view their prescriptions on the NHS app for the first time.

Patients will be able to see when their prescriptions have been issued and see their prescribed medication, while people waiting for elective treatments will be able to see the average wait time for their procedure at their local trust.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the update will make the access to care “easier for everyone”.

“Today’s update will mean ordering and collecting your prescriptions can be done with a few taps of your fingers,” she said.

Women’s Health Summit
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the update will free up time for GPs (Lucy North, PA)

“This will not only benefit anyone getting a prescription, it will also ease pressures on our hard-working pharmacists and GPs – freeing up valuable time for patients and helping to cut waiting lists.”

NHS England said each repeat prescription order from the app saves GP practices three minutes and saves patients 18 minutes with each online order.

Dr Vin Diwakar, medical director for transformation at NHS England, said: “Giving all patients in England direct access to prescription information through the app means they’ll know when their prescription is issued and avoid delays in collection.

“The new feature will also mean people who haven’t set a nominated pharmacy will be able to present the barcode in the app to a pharmacy of their choice without needing a paper version.”

It comes as more than 8,500 patients in England were being treated in virtual wards in December with the NHS aiming to curb hospital wait times.

Figures published by NHS Digital last month revealed 8,586 patients were treated virtually in December 2023, up from 7,886 in November.

Virtual wards allow patients to receive care in their own homes with clinical staff using apps or wearable technology to monitor them remotely.

Teams can also prescribe medications, order blood tests and administer fluids intravenously if needed.

They are recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to treat those with frailty, acute respiratory infections and, since October, heart failure.