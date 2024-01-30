Retired shuttle Endeavour is hoisted into launch position at new museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired shuttle Endeavour is hoisted into launch position at new museum

By Press Association
Space Shuttle Endeavour is lifted into the site of the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Centre (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Space Shuttle Endeavour is lifted into the site of the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Centre (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Nasa’s retired space shuttle Endeavour was carefully hoisted late on Monday to be mated to a huge external fuel tank and its two solid rocket boosters at a Los Angeles museum where it will be uniquely displayed as if it is about to blast off.

A massive crane delicately began lifting the orbiter, which is 37 metres long and has a 24-metre wingspan, into the partially built Samuel Oschin Air and Space Centre at the California Science Centre in Exposition Park.

The building will be completed around Endeavour before the display opens to the public.

The 20-storey-tall display stands atop an 1,633-tonne concrete slab supported by six so-called base isolators to protect Endeavour from earthquakes.

Space Shuttle Endeavour
Endeavour will be displayed as if in launch position complete with rockets and fuel tank (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

All parts of the vertical launch configuration are authentic components of the shuttle system, including the rust-coloured external tank, which was flight-qualified.

Endeavour flew 25 missions between 1992 and 2011, when NASA’s shuttle programme ended.

The shuttle was flown to Los Angeles International Airport in 2012 atop a Nasa Boeing 747 and then created a spectacle as it was inched through tight city streets to Exposition Park.

The external tank arrived by barge and made a similar trip across the city.

The shuttle was initially displayed horizontally in a temporary exhibit hall. A ground-breaking ceremony for the Air and Space Centre was held in 2022 on the 11th anniversary of Endeavour’s final return from space.

The process of assembling the shuttle system in vertical configuration was dubbed “Go for Stack”, an informal term for putting together rocket components for launch.

In all, Nasa operated five shuttles in space. Shuttle Challenger and its crew were lost in a launch accident on January 28 1986.

Columbia and its crew were lost during return from orbit February 1 2003.

Retired shuttles Atlantis and Discovery and the test ship Enterprise, which did not go to space, are on display across the USA.