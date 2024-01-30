Manchester City set to welcome back fit-again Erling Haaland for Burnley game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City set to welcome back fit-again Erling Haaland for Burnley game

By Press Association
Erling Haaland (nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland is set to return for Manchester City as the champions host struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The prolific Norway striker has been out of action for almost two months with a foot injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “Apparently he will be (available to be) selected. For the first time he is back.”

Haaland’s absence has been his first significant lay-off since joining City.

The 23-year-old scored 52 goals last season in a remarkable first campaign with the club and had already netted 19 for the club this term when he sustained the injury in early December.

He returned to training earlier this month and is now at least likely to be included in the matchday squad to face the Clarets.

Guardiola said: “When we have all the squad, we are stronger, definitely and Erling is an important player for us, definitely.

“He has been two months out, it is a long time, but he feels good. We have to train this afternoon but apparently tomorrow he will be with all of us.”

Guardiola made clear that he would not be stripping Kyle Walker of the captaincy following revelations about the England defender’s private live.

Walker was nominated as skipper earlier this season following a vote by the squad.

Kyle Walker will remain Manchester City captain (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Asked if the 33-year-old would retain the armband, Guardiola said: “Absolutely because it’s a decision for the team and not mine.”

Guardiola refused to speak further about any matters concerning Walker.

“I’m not going to talk about that, not at all,” he said. “I support him and (wife) Annie and his family and I don’t talk one word about personal issues of my players.”

The recent decision of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to stand down at the end of the season has brought focus on Guardiola’s own position.

Klopp has cited a need for a break from the game but Guardiola, who took over at City in 2016, insists he has no such thoughts at the moment.

“I have everything that a manager could dream of,” the Spaniard said. “The hierarchy support me and always have.

“We’ve changed a lot of players in seven years but all of them have been incredibly supportive. It’s a a good environment.

“I have everything. I still feel good. One day it is going to finish but I don’t think about that right now.”

He faces one of his old players on Wednesday in Vincent Kompany, the title-winning former City captain who is now Burnley manager.

Burnley have found the going tough since returning to the top flight but Guardiola is not expecting a straightforward contest.

He said: “I have a lot of respect for Vinny. I know what he’s trying to do.

“Sometimes the results are good or bad but the team is alive. The results are tight so we have to prepare as well as possible.”