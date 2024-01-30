EuroMillions players urged to check tickets as £1m prize remains unclaimed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

EuroMillions players urged to check tickets as £1m prize remains unclaimed

By Press Association
EuroMillions ticket holders are being urged to check their slips as a £1 million prize remains unclaimed (Yui Mok/PA)
EuroMillions ticket holders are being urged to check their slips as a £1 million prize remains unclaimed (Yui Mok/PA)

EuroMillions players have been urged to check if they are the winner of a £1 million prize which has yet to be claimed.

The winning ticket for the draw on January 16 was bought in Shropshire, the National Lottery said.

The ticket holder has until July 14 to claim their prize, which was won as part of the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker game that guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in the Shropshire district for the draw on 16 January, it’s time to look everywhere – in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces – and check your tickets.

“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and pay out their life-changing prize – imagine the possibilities for them.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

The ticket has the code XFKD 58687. If the prize is not claimed before the deadline, the money will go towards supporting National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they have a genuine claim can still submit a claim in writing within 30 days of the draw.