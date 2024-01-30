Researchers reveal why insects are attracted to lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Researchers reveal why insects are attracted to lights

By Press Association
Researchers may have solved the mystery of why flying insects are attracted to lights at night (Thomas Angus/Imperial College London/PA)
Researchers may have solved the mystery of why flying insects are attracted to lights at night, appearing to move strangely around the source.

A new study suggests the behaviour is due to insects mistaking the light for the direction of “up”.

The findings indicate that artificial light causes erratic flight, and makes the creatures continually correct their flight path, resulting in insect vertigo and producing what we see as an attraction to artificial light.

Artificial light has been known to attract flying insects for many years, with written records from the Roman Empire describing the use of light to trap insects.

However, the reason for this has been unclear, with previous research proposing that insects may be interpreting artificial light as an escape route, or that the Moon has some role to play.

Corresponding author Samuel Fabian, from Imperial College London, said: “We think the weird flight is due to insects confusing the light with the direction of ‘up’.

“For 370 million years insects have been flying around, the sky has almost always been brighter than the ground.

“Insects, amongst other animals including fish, use the brightest region (not meaning small sources like the Sun but across big fields of view) as an indicator of where the sky is, and thus which way is up.

“Knowing which way is up is critical for flight, as you must direct flight forces to cancel out acceleration due to gravity.

“However, we’ve started spoiling this general rule by creating bright lights at night.

“Insects think these bright patches are the sky and tilt their backs towards them (called the dorsal-light-response) to redirect their flight forces to where they think gravity should be.

“Unfortunately, they’re wrong about where gravity is, and this imbalance leads them in all sorts of weird flight paths.

“The most obvious example of this is, when insects fly directly over lights, they flip themselves upside down and plummet to the ground.

“Insects can’t accurately measure gravity directly while in the air as they’re pulling all sorts of accelerations that feel the same as gravity and are indistinguishable (G-forces like in a plane).

“Using the direction of light is a beautifully simple way of solving this problem. That is until someone starts sticking big streetlights everywhere at night.”

The researchers used high-speed infrared cameras to track the flights of insects including moths, dragonflies, fruit flies, and hawkmoths – under a range of light conditions.

They found that insects correct their flight course so their back is facing towards the light source.

With natural light sources such as the Sun, this response causes the insect to hold a steady flight path correctly oriented with their horizon.

The researchers say an implication of their results is that insects are not exactly attracted to lights at night.

Instead the bugs people see gathered near lights are those that have fallen into a sensory trap due to an ancient behavioural reflex.

However, the study only looked at recordings around one to two metres from the light, and the observations may be different at longer ranges.

Dr Fabian said: “This paper emphasises that light at night is pollution – simply blasting light up into the sky makes our wildlife, our body clocks, and our astronomers very unhappy.

“However, we can’t live without it. Small things like making lights motion-activated can reduce the amount of light whilst keeping them useful.

“It’s also worth bearing in mind that the type of light matters – in general, the piercing daylight-style LED lights replacing streetlights all over the country are much worse for wildlife at night and are more likely to confuse insects.”

– The findings are published in Nature Communications.