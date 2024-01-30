Former Met Police officer acquitted of five counts of rape, court says By Press Association January 30 2024, 4:16pm January 30 2024, 4:16pm Share Former Met Police officer acquitted of five counts of rape, court says Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4882016/former-met-police-officer-acquitted-of-five-counts-of-rape-court-says/ Copy Link Jade Ebanks has been acquitted of five counts of rape (Yui Mok/PA) A former Metropolitan Police officer has been acquitted of five counts of rape, an admin officer at Kingston Crown Court said. Jade Ebanks, of Kilburn, north-west London, was found not guilty of charges, which alleged he raped one woman on several occasions before he joined the force. The 30-year-old, who joined the Met in June 2021, had been accused of committing the offences between 2018 and 2020. Ebanks was suspended from duty as a police constable after he was arrested in May 2022. The former officer, who was based with the force’s North West Basic Command Unit, resigned a week before he was charged on April 28 last year.