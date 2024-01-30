First Sinn Fein first minister ‘shows Irish unity is within touching distance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Sinn Fein first minister ‘shows Irish unity is within touching distance’

By Press Association
Sinn Fein representatives MLA Conor Murphy, president Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O’Neill in the Great Hall at Stormont, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has claimed Irish unity is now within “touching distance” as she hailed the significance of her party assuming the role of Stormont first minister for the first time.

Ms McDonald said the expected appointment of her party colleague Michelle O’Neill into the job in the coming days would be a moment of “very great significance”.

Asked what Northern Ireland’s first ever nationalist first minister said about the potential for future constitutional change in the region, particularly when Ms McDonald could herself become taoiseach after the next general election in Ireland, the party president insisted the conversation about a “new Ireland” was gaining momentum.

She said Ms O’Neill’s elevation would be “a mark of the extent of change that has occurred in the north and indeed right across Ireland”.

Stormont Assembly
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald (centre) and vice president Michelle O’Neill wave after speaking to students from Mount Lourdes Grammar in Enniskillen at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms McDonald added: “Striving for the new Ireland isn’t some kind of dusty legal, constitutional matter, although it is that, it really is about us collectively having a conversation about what Ireland can look like and will look like in the next five years, 10 years, 20 years, for the next generations.

“And, for us, one of the challenges is to bring as many people as we possibly can into that conversation.

“And that has to include people of all religious perspectives and none, people of every class, colour, creed and, of course, it has to include those that define as unionist, as loyalist, as British.

“Because we are very clear the new Ireland will have within it British citizens, or ‘subjects’, whichever sits more comfortably with them.

“And that has to be part of the big societal dynamic and change.

“So it’s very exciting, I feel very excited by that. I feel very optimistic for our future together.

“I’m not naive, we are not naive. We know that there will be challenges and there will be forces that will push back against change.

“But we are all about a changed Ireland and new Ireland for everybody.

“What’s more, I think that the turn of events, the historical turning of the wheel, and the electoral place that we’re at, I think signifies that what we talk about now is possible.

“As a matter of fact, in historic terms, it’s within touching distance. And I think that’s a very exciting thing.

“And I hope people will find that a very welcoming conversation, full of opportunity, and not defined by fear at all, ever.”

Ms O’Neill said the DUP’s pledge to return to powersharing in Northern Ireland had provided a “day of optimism”.

“I think the next number of days are going to be crucial to get us to the actual, real, live point where we actually go into that chamber and nominate first and deputy first ministers, put ministers into positions and let’s get down to business,” she said.