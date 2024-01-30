Three men charged with murder after fatal stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Three men charged with murder after fatal stabbing

By Press Association
Tyler Donnelly was found dead in a park in west London (Family handout/Met Police/PA)
Three men have been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in west London, police have said.

Tyler Donnelly, 19, was found unresponsive in Hanworth Park, Feltham, on January 25, having been stabbed and assaulted, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to the scene at 7.40am and post-mortem examinations carried out two days later revealed Mr Donnelly died from a stab wound to the neck, the force added.

Forensic tents and a police search team at the scene at Hanworth Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Three men were arrested on Sunday, and Daniel Matos, 21, Keith Preddie, 32, and 27-year-old Joshua Cowley have now all been charged with murder.

Matos, of Craston Close, Hounslow; Preddie, of Shore Close in Feltham; and Cowley, of Avonwick Road, Hounslow, are all due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, police said.

Forensic tents at the scene at Hanworth Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Donnelly’s family have been informed of the charges and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who has not yet come forward, and requested they use their Public Portal, call 101 quoting 1197/25Jan or contact Crimestoppers.