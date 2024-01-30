Zimbabwe opposition figure given suspended sentence following pretrial detention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zimbabwe opposition figure given suspended sentence following pretrial detention

By Press Association
Zimbabwean opposition figure Job Sikhala waves as he arrives at the magistrates’ courts in Harare, Zimbabwe (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
A Zimbabwe opposition figure who spent nearly two years in pretrial detention is set be freed after a magistrate sentenced him to a suspended prison sentence on Tuesday for inciting violence.

Job Sikhala, an outspoken official with the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party and a former member of parliament, was given the suspended two-year sentence after a trial that supporters criticised as being politically motivated.

Amnesty International has called the charges “baseless” and said his treatment was an example of the government’s attempts to silence dissent.

Sikhala, seen by many as the face of resistance to Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was arrested in June 2022 following the killing and dismembering of an activist from his party. He was accused of using social media to encourage opposition supporters to violently respond to the death of Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala denied the charges, saying that he was simply acting as the family’s lawyer and helping them try to find Ms Ali. Her body parts were later discovered in a well.

Sikhala, 52, was convicted last week. His lawyers said his suspended sentence means he can now be freed from the harsh and overcrowded Chikurubi maximum security prison.

“He is now a free man. This is the only case that was keeping him in custody. So he is going to come out,” said one of his lawyers, Harrison Nkomo.

Mr Nkomo said Sikhala had instructed his lawyers to appeal against the conviction. “We are not resting,” Mr Nkomo said. “What we want is an acquittal.”

Sikhala is expected to be freed on Wednesday. Amid a heavy police presence at the court, a group of Sikhala’s supporters sang and danced to celebrate.

Another opposition lawmaker, Godfrey Sithole, was also convicted and given a suspended sentence. Sithole was already out on bail.

Sikhala has been arrested more than 65 times in the past 20 years and walked free each time before his latest conviction, his lawyers said.