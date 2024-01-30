High quality diet as a baby ‘could lower risk of bowel disorders in later life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High quality diet as a baby ‘could lower risk of bowel disorders in later life’

By Press Association
Diet in early life could play a role in the development of bowel disorders later on, researchers have suggested (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Feeding babies a diet rich in fish and vegetables, and avoiding too many sugary drinks, could cut the risk of developing bowel disorders in later life by a quarter, according to a study.

Academics said the link supports the need for further research into diet in early life and the prevention of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which comprises Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Researchers looked at data from two major cohort studies – All Babies in Southeast Sweden (ABIS) and The Norwegian Mother, Father and Child Cohort Study (MoBa) – which were conducted between 1997 and 1999 and 1999 and 2008 respectively.

Baby eating food with mother help
The study suggested that feeding babies a diet rich in fish and vegetables, and avoiding too many sugary drinks, could cut the risk of developing bowel disorders in later life by a quarter (Alamy/PA)

Their analysis included dietary information for 81,280 one year olds from ABIS and 70,267 from MoBa.

Using a version of the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) scoring system which was modified for children, the team determined diet quality by measuring the intake of fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, sweets, snacks and drinks.

In the ABIS study, children’s health was followed up for 21 years, with a follow-up period of 15 years in the MoBa study.

Researchers found 307 children were diagnosed with IBD during the period.

The majority had Crohn’s disease (131), while 97 had ulcerative colitis. Some 79 children were recorded as having unclassified IBD.

Diets with a medium and high HEI score were associated with an overall 25% lower risk of IBD than those with a low quality diet at the age of one.

According to the charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK, IBD effects about one in every 123 people in the UK.

Symptoms of the conditions include tummy pains and diarrhoea, as well as tiredness and weight loss.

Fish intake in particular lowered the risk of ulcerative colitis by 54%, according to the study, while consuming a lot of sugar-sweetened drinks was linked to a 42% higher risk of IBD.

The average age of diagnosis in the ABIS study was 17 and the average on the MoBa study was 12.

Researchers said their “novel findings”, published in medical journal Gut, suggest diet in early life “is important for later IBD development and support further research in this field to understand the role of diet in the prevention of IBD”.

They added: “While non-causal explanations for our results cannot be ruled out, these novel findings are consistent with the hypothesis that early-life diet, possibly mediated through changes in the gut microbiome, may affect the risk of developing IBD.”