What the papers say – January 31

A warning over tax cuts and the first brain chip to be implanted in a human are among the stories leading Wednesday’s papers.

The Times and Financial Times report the International Monetary Fund has warned the Chancellor against pre-budget tax cuts as it downgraded Britain’s growth prospects.

The news features in a “triple whammy” of recent blows to the Prime Minister’s election hopes, according to The Independent.

Elsewhere, the Metro and Daily Star both lead with Elon Musk revealing his neurotech firm has implanted the first brain chip – named Telepathy – into a human.

The Guardian reports experts have called for the state of the NHS to be declared a national emergency.

The Daily Telegraph says the Royal Navy is preparing to send an aircraft carrier to the Red Sea to counter attacks from Houthi rebels.

Lord David Cameron’s comments that the UK may recognise a Palestinian state were not cleared with No 10 beforehand, according to the i.

The Daily Express carries Home Secretary James Cleverly’s comments that tough new migration rules will prevent the population from reaching 74 million by 2036.

The Daily Mail says documents have revealed Martin Bashir blamed his “non-white” background for the scandal over his interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Sun leads with singer Robbie Williams’ plans to buy his beloved Port Vale football club.

And the Daily Mirror says Baroness Michelle Mone’s husband Doug Barrowman has faced court in Spain charged with fraud over a £5 million payment.