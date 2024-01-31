Belgian farmers jam traffic in fourth day of protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Belgian farmers jam traffic in fourth day of protests

By Press Association
A delegation from the Belgian Young Farmers Association blocks the main motorway between Paris and Brussels in Halle, just outside the Belgian capital, on Tuesday (Raf Casert/AP)
Farmers have blocked more traffic arteries across Belgium as they seek to disrupt trade at major ports in a continued push for concessions to get better prices for their produce and less bureaucracy to do their work.

The rallies, now in their fourth day and part of farming protests across the European Union, have seen only a few hundred tractors snarl traffic across the nation of 11.5 million.

Hundreds of thousands of Belgians have been facing disruption and struggling to get to work, or saw their doctor’s appointments cancelled because of the protests.

The farmers also plan to protest outside EU headquarters during Thursday’s summit of government leaders.

In neighbouring France, protesting farmers have showered government offices with manure and besieged Paris with traffic-snarling barricades of tractors and hay bales.

Despite the widespread inconveniences, the government of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is treating protests, which have been mostly peaceful, with extreme caution.

“It is important that we listen to them,” Mr De Croo said.

“They face gigantic challenges,” from adapting to climate change and countering environmental pollution, he said.

Belgium currently holds the EU presidency and Mr De Croo said that he would address the issue during the summit as a late addition to an agenda centred on providing aid to Ukraine, after Russia’s invasion nearly two years ago.