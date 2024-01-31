Iran to ‘decisively respond’ to any US attack as Biden ponders assault response

Iran said it would “decisively respond” to any US attack on the Islamic Republic following President Joe Biden’s linking of Tehran to the killing of three US soldiers at a military base in Jordan.

The US has signalled it is preparing for retaliatory strikes in the Middle East in the wake of the Sunday drone attack which also injured at least 40 troops at Tower 22, a secretive base in north-eastern Jordan that has been crucial to the American presence in neighbouring Syria.

However, concerns remain that any additional American strikes could further inflame a region already roiled by Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea.

A US navy destroyer in the waterway shot down an anti-ship cruise missile launched by the Houthis late on Tuesday – the latest attack targeting American forces patrolling the key maritime trade route, officials said.

From left: Kennedy Sanders, William Jerome Rivers and Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, three US army reserve soldiers killed in the drone strike (Shawn Sanders and US army via AP)

The Iranian warnings first came from Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in New York. He gave a briefing to Iranian journalists late on Tuesday, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

“The Islamic Republic would decisively respond to any attack on the county, its interests and nationals under any pretexts,” IRNA quoted Mr Iravani as saying.

He described any possible Iranian retaliation as a “strong response”, without elaborating.

The Iranian mission to the UN did not respond to requests for comment or elaboration on Wednesday on Mr Iravani’s remarks.

Mr Iravani also denied that Iran and the US have exchanged any messages over the last few days, either through intermediaries or directly.

The pan-Arab satellite channel Al Jazeera, which is based in and funded by Qatar, reported earlier that messages were exchanged between the countries.

Qatar often serves as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

“Such messages have not been exchanged,” Mr Iravani said.

But Iran’s government has taken note of the US threats of retaliation for the attack on the base in Jordan.

“Sometime, our enemies raise the threat and nowadays we hear some threats in between words by American officials,” Revolutionary Guard commander General Hossein Salami, who answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said at an event on Wednesday.

“We tell them that you have experienced us and we know each other. We do not leave any threat without an answer.”

“We are not after war, but we have no fear of war,” he added, according to IRNA.

On Saturday, a general in charge of Iran’s air defences described them as being at their “highest defensive readiness”.

That raises concerns for commercial aviation travelling through and over Iran as well.

After a US drone strike killed a top general in 2020, Iranian air defences mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board.

Meanwhile, attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels continue in the Red Sea, most recently targeting a US warship. The missile launched on Tuesday night targeted the USS Gravely, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, the US military’s Central Command said in a statement.

“There were no injuries or damage reported,” it added.

A Houthi military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, claimed the attack in a statement on Wednesday morning, calling it “a victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people and a response to the American-British aggression against our country”.

Brig Gen Saree claimed the Houthis fired “several” missiles, something not acknowledged by the US navy.

Houthi claims have been exaggerated in the past and their missiles sometimes crash on land and fail to reach their targets.

The Houthis claimed without evidence on Monday to have targeted the USS Lewis B Puller, a floating landing base used by the navy seals and others. The US said there was no attack.

Since November, the rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea over Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza. But they have frequently targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperilling shipping in a key route for global trade between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The Houthis hit a commercial vessel with a missile on Friday, sparking a fire which burned for hours.