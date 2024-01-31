Justin Thomas feels close to winning again after ridding himself of ‘bad habits’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Justin Thomas feels close to winning again after ridding himself of ‘bad habits’

By Press Association
Justin Thomas feels he is close to winning tournaments again after a winless 2023 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Justin Thomas feels he is close to winning tournaments again after a winless 2023 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Justin Thomas believes he is close to winning tournaments again after ridding himself of the “bad habits” caused by unnecessary swing changes.

Thomas won his second US PGA Championship at Southern Hills in 2022 but endured a first winless year of his career last season, failed to make the FedEx Cup play-offs and needed a wild card for the Ryder Cup.

The former world number one has started 2024 on a much brighter note, finishing third in his first event at The American Express and will contest this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for just the second time.

“I think at this point it’s just [about] starting to win tournaments again,” Thomas told a pre-tournament press conference.

“I feel like I’m very, very close to doing that and starting to do it often again. But I fully understand that just because you think that doesn’t mean you deserve it or it’s going to happen.

“I just need to keep putting myself in that position and getting in contention. I think that’s what I did so often there for a handful of years. Last Sunday was the first final group I’ve played in on Sunday in a while and it was fun.”

Asked what had made the difference to his game, Thomas added: “I’d say working on the correct things. I think, well I know, that I got into some bad habits swing-wise last year.

“To be perfectly honest, I think it just took a little bit of time to get out of some of those, to kind of get that muscle memory out.

Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas has not won since claiming his second US PGA Championship in 2022 (David Davies/PA)

“I would love to go back in time and wish I didn’t maybe push for some of those changes. I felt like my hands and my arms were starting to get higher and higher and higher and I didn’t necessarily love that.

“[But] that’s something that kind of makes my swing what it is. I’ve always had very high hands…so that was an example of me chasing something that I probably didn’t need to.

“My dad and I both realised it was something that we both should have noticed or not pursued. But like anything we learn from it and planning to not make that mistake again.”