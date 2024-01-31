Taxi drivers tell of concern for ‘meowing’ baby Victoria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taxi drivers tell of concern for ‘meowing’ baby Victoria

By Press Association
CCTV footage of Constance Marten holding baby Victoria under her coat outside Special Connection in East Ham, London, which was shown in court during her and Mark Gordon’s trial at the Old Bailey (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Taxi drivers have spoken of their “concerns” after picking up a wealthy aristocrat and her partner while they were on the run with their newborn baby.

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of the manslaughter of their daughter Victoria.

It is alleged the couple travelled across England and lived off-grid in a bid to keep the baby after four other children were taken into care.

CCTV footage of Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and baby Victoria in a German doner kebab shop in East Ham, London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Jurors have viewed CCTV in which the child was allegedly carried under Marten’s coat, only being briefly glimpsed when the couple stopped in East Ham.

On Wednesday, the jury viewed more CCTV footage of the couple after they reached Whitechapel in east London.

While there, Gordon had bought a two-person tent and camping bedding, including a children’s unicorn sleeping bag, in Argos, the court was told.

The couple allegedly abandoned a buggy and were carrying Argos bags and a Lidl bag-for-life when they got into a black cab shortly after midnight last January 8.

In a statement read to the court, taxi driver Abdirisakh Mohamud said he became “suspicious”  and “uncomfortable” during the journey.

The male passenger allegedly asked the driver if he was a Muslim, whether he was “trustworthy” and if there were cameras in the cab.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon deny manslaughter by gross negligence of the little girl between January 4 and February 27 last year (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Mr Mohamud said he told the man there were cameras, even though there were not, because he wanted feel “safe”.

The man then asked him: “Are you sharing this conversation with anyone?” and Mr Mohamud said “no”, jurors heard.

Mr Mohamud said in his statement that he feared “something was not right”.

He asked the couple why they were wearing blue Covid facemasks, and the woman said she was a Muslim and it was her “hijab”, the court heard.

On being told by the driver that it was not a hijab, she allegedly told him it was the only thing she had.

The man said he wore a mask because he “had a problem with his hair”, the witness said.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Constance Marten (left) and Mark Gordon (right), seated with a dock officer, in the dock at the Old Bailey, central London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Mohamud said he decided to drop the couple off early in Green Lanes in Haringey rather than Enfield Tesco Extra where they had asked to go.

He said: “The more I thought about it, the more concerned I felt about the baby.”

Another taxi driver Hasan Guzel described hearing “meowing” noises when he drove the defendants from Haringey to Newhaven in East Sussex early on January 8.

He said in his statement that he had stopped when a woman waved at him and she told him to wait while her “friend” got in.

They initially asked to be taken to Portsmouth then changed the destination to Newhaven, jurors heard.

Mr Guzel said he had charged £475 for a three-hour trip.

CCTV footage of Constance Marten holding baby Victoria under her coat outside Special Connection in East Ham, London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Describing the woman, he said: “I thought she had a bag under her coat as she looked quite big in the chest area.”

During the journey, he said: “I heard what sounded like a cat meowing. I was annoyed at first because I thought she had a pet without telling me.

“I could see it was a baby, I could see the noise was coming from a baby.

“I thought why didn’t she tell me about this, it’s been nearly four hours we have been travelling.”

He said that when he dropped them off in Newhaven, he saw it was cold and dark and he was “concerned as to what they were going to do next”.

The court has heard how the couple became front-page news last January when Greater Manchester Police launched a missing persons inquiry after finding a placenta in the couple’s burnt-out car on a motorway near Bolton.

The defendants spent hundreds of pounds on taxis taking them from the North West to Essex, London and the south coast, jurors have heard.

Last February, Marten and Gordon were arrested in East Sussex.

Days later, the body of baby Victoria was found in a Lidl supermarket bag covered in rubbish inside a disused shed.

The defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence of the little girl between January 4 and February 27 last year.

They are also charged with perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.