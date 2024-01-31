Top websites act to ensure advertising cookie compliance after watchdog warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top websites act to ensure advertising cookie compliance after watchdog warning

By Press Association
The Information Commissioner’s Office issued a warning to 53 firms in November (PA)
More than half of the UK’s top websites that were warned they faced enforcement action from the data protection watchdog over advertising cookies are now compliant with the law.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said 38 of the 53 firms it issued a warning to in November have made changes to their advertising cookies to comply with data protection law, with four more committing to being compliant within the next month.

The regulator said several other organisation are working to develop alternative solutions, and it added it will provide further clarity on those cases in the next month.

Under UK data protection law, companies must give users fair choice to opt out of tracking using cookies, which are often then used to serve people personalised adverts online.

Companies are still able to show users adverts when someone has rejected all tracking, but the ads must not be tailored to the person browsing.

The ICO has previously issued guidance to help ensure firms make it as easy for users to reject advertising cookies as it is to accept all – often using consent banners which pop up when a user first lands on a website – but the watchdog said in November that some of the UK’s top 100 websites were not complying with data protection law on this issue.

The regulator wrote to these firms, giving them 30 days to comply or face potential enforcement action.

On the response to the regulator’s November warning, Stephen Almond, executive director for regulatory risk at the ICO, said: “We expect all websites using advertising cookies or similar technologies to give people a fair choice over whether they consent to the use of such technologies.

“Where organisations continue to ignore the law, they can expect to face the consequences.

“We will not stop with the top 100 websites. We are already preparing to write to the next 100 – and the 100 after that.”

Mr Almond added the ICO is “developing an AI solution” to help “accelerate” its efforts to spot websites using non-compliant cookie banners.

“Our advice to all organisations is to take action now to become compliant,” he said.

“We can already see the ripple effect of our intervention, with many organisations making changes to cookie banners without receiving a letter from us.

“As we’ll be steadily working our way through the list of websites offering services to UK users to give them all the same message, it makes sense to be compliant before the regulator comes knocking.”