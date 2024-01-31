Police chief facing gross misconduct hearing over military service claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police chief facing gross misconduct hearing over military service claims

By Press Association
Suspended chief constable Nick Adderley is now facing a disciplinary hearing (Jacob King/PA)
Northamptonshire Police’s suspended chief constable is facing gross misconduct proceedings after allegedly misrepresenting his military service.

The county’s police, fire and crime commissioner, Stephen Mold, said Nick Adderley will now face an accelerated disciplinary hearing following claims he misrepresented his past by wearing a Falklands War campaign medal.

Mr Mold’s office said the decision was taken after the Independent Office for Police Conduct produced a report which concluded there is a case to answer for gross misconduct.

Mr Mold said: “I am grateful to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for the work it has carried out to date into the allegations against Chief Constable Nick Adderley.

“I am now convening an independent panel to consider the allegations.”

The IOPC said it will wait until the end of its criminal investigation before deciding whether to refer the case to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether crimes were committed.

In a statement, the watchdog said: “We have sent a report relating to disciplinary matters to the police, fire and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire alongside our recommendation that the chief constable’s conduct should be considered at a misconduct hearing, for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour, which could amount to gross misconduct.

“The standards identified are honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.”

The statement added: “Our criminal investigation into allegations that the chief constable of Northamptonshire, Nick Adderley, has misrepresented his military service is ongoing.

“At the end of the investigation, we will decide whether or not to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider any potential offence.”

Mr Mold’s office said the disciplinary hearing, which will be carried out by an independent panel, will be convened at the “earliest possible opportunity”.

Mr Adderley was suspended following the allegations made against him and the force currently has an acting chief constable, Ivan Balhatchet.

In a statement issued last year, Mr Adderley said he had always worn his own medals alongside two medals his brothers gave him to wear when one became critically ill and one moved overseas.

As well as expressing disappointment at what said he were “leaked” details of a “very personal family issue”, the suspended police chief said he had changed the side of his chest on which he wore his brothers’ medals after seeking advice.

Mr Adderley took over as head of the Northamptonshire force in 2018 after joining the police service in 1992 and serving in Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Staffordshire.

He is reported to have been aged 15 during the Falklands War but has been pictured wearing the South Atlantic Medal at numerous events, including an awards ceremony hosted by his force in December 2022.