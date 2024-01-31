Without pilot ‘we would have all died’ in English Channel, migrant tells court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Without pilot ‘we would have all died’ in English Channel, migrant tells court

By Press Association
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Ibrahima Bah (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Ibrahima Bah (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

An asylum seeker on board a dinghy when four others drowned in the English Channel has told a court that if it was not for the driver “we would have all died”.

Amrullah Ahmadzai, from Afghanistan, described how everyone was screaming and trying to call for help on their mobile phones during a journey in an inflatable vessel, before being rescued by a fishing boat.

Ibrahima Bah, who is believed to have piloted the boat, is on trial for manslaughter of the four migrants who died while seeking passage from France to the UK on December 14 2022.

Jurors had heard the home-built, low-quality inflatable should have had no more than 20 people on board, but in fact tried to carry at least 43 people across the English Channel that night.

At Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday, Mr Ahmadzai recalled the boat getting into trouble after about an hour on the sea, with water filling up the boat reaching above his knees.

He described how the skipper tried to steer the dinghy towards a fishing boat to help the passengers.

Mr Ahmadzai said: “I could see he was driving towards the fishing boat but at the same time he was shouting at everyone ‘calm down, I’m going to take you there’ but no-one was listening to him.

“It’s not his fault, he was trying his best… they were all scared and screaming and they all stood up suddenly.”

He added: “It was because of this driver who played a big part in our lives that took us closer to the fishing boat.

“If it wasn’t for him we would have all died.”

Mr Ahmadzai said that when the fellow migrants in the boat stood up the water rose more and the boarded floor went down, leading to people getting into the water or stuck in the middle of the boat.

Another witness, Ghanam Gul Ahmadzai, on the boat that night, described how the wooden floor “burst” underneath as they got closer to the fishing boat.

He said: “We all fell into the water, all the boys, some of them were hanging on to the remains of the boat we were actually travelling in, some of them were actually in the water.”

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC had told jurors Bah, who is over 18, owed his fellow passengers a “duty of care” by being the pilot, but he was not trained or licensed to steer the dinghy, and was aware it was overcrowded and lacked safety equipment.

The court heard from witnesses that before the voyage the group of migrants were transported in three cars to the shoreline, organised by Kurdish agents.

The smugglers also brought the boat in a car, and got the passengers to help pump it up.

Mr Ahmadzai said: “During that time they were very cruel to migrants. They forced them and sometimes they beat them to pump the dinghy.

“The reason they are cruel (is) they’re worried and scared the police might come and send us back, so that’s why they’re in a rush.”

Mr Gul Ahmadzai, who is also from Afghanistan, said the boat was then put into the water and the migrants jumped into the boat from the sea.

He described how before the boat “ripped apart” that it started to fill with water slowly and then gradually increased to under his knee in the boat.

He added there was one person with a bucket with him “throwing water back into the sea”.

Bah, who is also accused of facilitating a breach of immigration law, denies all charges.

On Monday, jurors heard that Bah’s defence is likely to be that he was acting under duress and that he did not know he was facilitating a breach of immigration law.

The trial continues.