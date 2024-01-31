Some critics of deal are living in bygone era, says Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Some critics of deal are living in bygone era, says Donaldson

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson challenged his critics while speaking to the media at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has hit out at unionist critics of his deal with the Government, accusing some of them of living in a “bygone era”.

Sir Jeffrey said that many of those who have attacked the agreement which paves the way for the restoration of the powersharing institutions simply do not want Stormont to return.

Stormont Assembly
Sir Jeffrey appeared withNorthern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)

The DUP leader spoke to the media alongside Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle hours after the Government unveiled proposals which will remove post-Brexit checks on goods shipped from Great Britain to final destinations in Northern Ireland.

While Sir Jeffrey has stated the deal is enough for his party to return devolved government to Northern Ireland, some unionists and loyalists have been critical, with TUV leader Jim Allister branding the DUP “protocol implementers”.

The DUP leader had previously appeared alongside Mr Allister at rallies in opposition to the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Stormont Assembly
TUV leader Jim Allister has been an outspoken critic of the DUP (Liam McBurney/PA)

But Sir Jeffrey responded by challenging Mr Allister to state what progress he had made to address unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

He said: “Some of those who are our critics really don’t want Stormont back – that is the reality.”

Some, he said, live in a “bygone era”.

“Yes, I did share platforms with people. And all of us declared what our objectives were, all of us.

“The difference between me and those who are my critics tonight is very clear and very simple – I got off the platform and went and did something to secure my objectives.

“My critics got off the platform and did nothing.”

He added: “I can demonstrate very clearly what we have delivered and it’s there for everyone to read.

“My question to my critics is: ‘What have you delivered? What change have you secured?’

“Well, I have to say that I think if they were to set out in a paper the changes that they have secured, that’s what it would look like.”

Holding aloft the blank back page of the deal he had struck with the Government, he continued: “A big blank sheet of nothing.”

Stormont Assembly
Jamie Bryson, a loyalist activist, has challenged the DUP leader to a public debate (Liam McBurney/PA)

Another vocal critic of the DUP’s approach has been loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, who has challenged Sir Jeffrey to a public debate with him or Mr Allister over the new agreement.

The DUP leader said: “I will wait on their response to my challenge. I say to Jim Allister: you publish a document setting out the changes you have secured to the Windsor Framework, the changes you have secured to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the changes you have secured to safeguard Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

“When Jim has given us a credible response which demonstrates the change he has delivered on all of these things, then I’ll consider a discussion.”

Sir Jeffrey also responded to reports that some roads may be blocked as part of loyalist protests against the return of Stormont.

He said: “How will blocking roads in Northern Ireland deliver change? How will that restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom? How will that make Northern Ireland work?”