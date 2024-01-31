Woman who lost father, brother and son in Tunisia terror attack ‘still travels’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman who lost father, brother and son in Tunisia terror attack ‘still travels’

By Press Association
Charity campaigner Suzanne Richards after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (PA)
A campaigner who lost her father, brother and son in the Tunisia terror attack has said she is “determined” to still travel after being made an MBE by the Princess Royal.

Suzanne Richards, 54, from Wednesbury in the West Midlands, set up the Smile for Joel charity after Charles “Patrick” Evans, 78, Adrian Evans, 49, and Joel Richards, 19, were killed by a lone gunman.

A total of 30 Britons were among 39 who died in the attack in the resort of Port El Kantaoui near Sousse on June 26, 2015.

Ms Richards was given the honour for services to people bereaved by homicide at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Suzanne Jacqueline Richards from Smile For Joel (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Her 24-year-old son Owen, who survived the attack, was with her as she was given the award.

She told the PA news agency she is “determined” to still see the world after Anne asked whether she still travels.

She said: “She (Anne) knew all about the charity, she knew all about what happened in Tunisia and the work that we’re doing, which was lovely that she knew all about it.

“We explained what I’m still trying to do, raising awareness to holiday safety, and she said that was a great idea and she asked if I still travelled and I said yes.

“We lost so much that day, I’m still determined to travel and so is Owen to see the world.

She said the day was “very bittersweet” and that she would “change it all today” if she could have her father, son and brother back.

She added: “People say time is a great healer but it’s not. I think time just gives you strength to try and deal with those good days and bad days, but just keep going, especially with myself and the charity I’m able to talk about my dad and my brother and son every day, which keeps me going and makes me smile.

“My dad and brother and Joel would be absolutely ecstatic to see what I’ve won, but I would change it all today if I could and have them back here.

“When I first had the letter to say that I’d been nominated, I cried. It was very emotional.”

Suzanne Richards arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Nick Ansell/PA)

After being awarded the honour in the King’s birthday honours list last year, she said she would share it with Owen.

He told PA: “It was an incredibly proud moment for me today to watch mum. I see all the work that she does back at home for the charity, late nights, packing teddy bears, packing wristbands, planning events, the stress.

“It’s so heartwarming to see that recognition go here, all the way to Buckingham Palace.

“My mum is inspiring and fantastic and she really deserves this.”