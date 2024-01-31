DUP is not split and support for new deal is absolutely decisive – Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DUP is not split and support for new deal is absolutely decisive – Donaldson

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, speaks during a joint press conference with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Niall Carson/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, speaks during a joint press conference with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Niall Carson/PA)

DUP support for a deal which will return devolved government to Northern Ireland is “absolutely decisive”, party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The DUP leader said he recognised there were colleagues who had “ongoing concerns” but he said work would continue over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The unionist party supported the proposals agreed with Government that will end routine post-Brexit checks on goods shipped from Great Britain to final destinations in Northern Ireland following a marathon five-hour executive meeting on Monday.

However, shortly after the Government unveiled the Safeguarding the Union deal on Wednesday, they were attacked in the Commons by DUP MP Sammy Wilson.

Mr Wilson raised concerns that a returning Stormont executive would have to “adhere to and implement laws which are made in Brussels”.

DUP annual conference
Sammy Wilson was critical of the Government for ‘refusing to take on the EU’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

He added: “This is a result of this spineless, weak-kneed, Brexit-betraying Government, refusing to take on the EU and its interference in Northern Ireland.”

Appearing at a press conference alongside Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle, the DUP leader said his party had examined the proposals in detail.

He said: “They have considered them and on Monday evening I was given a decisive mandate by my party executive to proceed on the basis that we have outlined and which is now unfolding.

“I recognise there are colleagues who have ongoing concerns and there is more work to do. I will work with those colleagues to deliver the further change that is needed in the future.

“But my party has assessed these proposals against our seven tests and we are satisfied that we have made substantial progress and sufficient to enable us to restore the political institutions.

“We will continue to work from within Stormont and at Westminster, and our MPs will be an important part of that process in seeking to deliver further change.”

Sir Jeffrey denied his party was divided over the new deal.

He said: “I don’t accept the characterisation that my party is split.”

“I think, as with any party, people have concerns and the good thing about my party is they can raise those concerns and we have talked through those issues.”

He said he had not asked for the voting numbers from Monday’s party executive meeting, but added: “There was a very wide margin of support for the position we have adopted.

“The vote was absolutely decisive.”

Stormont Assembly
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris during a joint press conference at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)

Sir Jeffrey also said there was a “trust issue” over whether the Government will follow through on its commitments.

He said: “I recognise, of course, that not just my colleagues, but the people in Northern Ireland have concerns about how things may progress.

“There’s a trust issue here. That trust issue is not in me, that trust issue is in whether the Government will deliver what they have committed to do.

“I believe that we have built into these proposals sufficient safeguards and leverage that enables us to deliver what is being done.”

He added: “We are being inundated, flooded, with messages of support from unionists right across Northern Ireland.

“I think these proposals are more than capable of selling themselves.”

Mr Heaton-Harris also responded to Mr Wilson’s claim that the Government was “spineless”.

He said: “I thought Sammy was being quite quiet and timid for him today, so that’s interesting.”