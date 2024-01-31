Conor Bradley stars as Liverpool brush aside Chelsea to restore five-point lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conor Bradley stars as Liverpool brush aside Chelsea to restore five-point lead

By Press Association
Conor Bradley starred for Liverpool against Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA)
Conor Bradley starred for Liverpool against Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA)

Premier League leaders Liverpool restored their five-point advantage with a 4-1 win over Chelsea on a memorable night for youngster Conor Bradley and a typically frustrating one for Darwin Nunez.

With Manchester City beating Burnley and Arsenal winning on Tuesday, victory in the first of their major double-header – a trip to the Emirates is up next – was imperative but Jurgen Klopp’s side could not have expected to have had such a comfortable time.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Bradley – his first for the club – and Dominik Szoboszlai put the game beyond a woeful Chelsea inside 65 minutes but it could have been a rout as Nunez hit the woodwork an incredible four times – once from the penalty spot.

Thankfully for Liverpool his input was not needed as there was another star performer in the form of academy graduate Bradley, deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold who was on the bench as he continued to make his comeback from injury, on only his second league start.

Bradley, man of the match against Norwich on Sunday, has been directly involved in six goals in his last four appearances and he deservedly departed to a standing ovation when Alexander-Arnold eventually took over.

While everything went perfectly for Bradley, Nunez could not catch a break as he was denied three times by Djordje Petrovic, with the goalkeeper tipping two shots onto the crossbar and the post in the first half.

Such was the Liverpool striker’s luck that when he did send Petrovic the wrong way from the spot, having taken the ball off Alexis Mac Allister, that same post was to deny him again.

But while Nunez’s brand of controlled chaos keeps him involved but does not always bring the right results, Klopp has a player who is almost the exact opposite in Jota.

The Portugal international is uncomplicated to the point of almost being unappreciated among bigger stars and characters on the forward line but his proficiency in front of goal is unrivalled.

Diogo Jota set Liverpool on their way
Diogo Jota set Liverpool on their way (Peter Byrne/PA)

He demonstrated as much when the again-excellent Bradley won the ball off Ben Chilwell 10 yards inside his own half, exchanged passes with Szoboszlai before driving forward to play in Jota.

The forward spotted a gap between Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile and barged through it to score, with VAR confirming the ball had rebounded off Badiashile’s hand and not Jota’s.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry, among the visiting supporters at the end Liverpool were attacking, would no doubt have had a number of questions.

With the visitors pinned back in their own half, Petrovic parried a low shot from Curtis Jones but was powerless to prevent a devastating angled finish from Bradley, who had been released down the right by Luis Diaz.

The 20-year-old allowed himself the luxury of celebrating a second time when VAR confirmed no foul in the build-up and, just when he thought his night could not get any better, the Kop sang his name for the first of numerous occasions.

Even Badiashile’s trip on Jota on the stroke of half-time could not change Nunez’s fortunes from the spot.

Chelsea left the pitch bemoaning the penalty they did not get at 0-0 when Conor Gallagher collided with Virgil van Dijk.

Gallagher did not make it back for the second half and neither did Chilwell, booked for diving, or Noni Madueke in an admission by Mauricio Pochettino the opening 45 minutes had been nowhere near good enough.

New arrival Mykhailo Mudryk blazed over the first chance after the break before Bradley crossed for Szoboszlai to head home the third.

Christopher Nkunku pulled one back but there was still time for Nunez to power a header against the crossbar before Diaz slid in the fourth at the far post from Nunez’s cross.

Victory was Klopp’s 200th league victory in 318 matches, faster than any other Liverpool manager.