Tour operator offers free holiday places for grandparents

A tour operator is offering free holiday places for grandparents to travel with their family.

The move by easyJet Holidays followed its research which showed half of families have never holidayed abroad with grandparents.

The offer will allow seniors to travel free of charge on family bookings to several European destinations, including Spain, Greece and Italy.

In easyJet’s survey of 2,000 British adults, just over half said they regret not spending more time with grandparents and were hoping to take them on upcoming holidays.

Matt Callaghan, chief operating officer at easyJet Holidays said: “We’re proud to offer thousands of free kids’ places, but we feel it’s time to recognise the grandparents.

“This research shows how important grandparent and grandchild relationships are and how much can be learned from making time for them.”

The most popular destinations for a multi-generational holiday abroad were said to be Spain, Italy and France.