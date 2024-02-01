Manhunt under way after nine injured in suspected corrosive substance attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manhunt under way after nine injured in suspected corrosive substance attack

By Press Association
The incident occurred near Clapham Common, south London, on Wednesday evening (James Weech/PA)
A manhunt is under way after a young child was “slammed” to the floor before a suspected corrosive substance was thrown at her mother in an attack that left nine injured.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman and her two children were taken to hospital after a man threw the substance at them in south London at around 7.25pm on Wednesday.

Three members of the public who came to their aid and three Met officers who responded to the incident also suffered injuries.

London Ambulance Service said five were taken to a major trauma centre, three were taken to a local hospital and one was discharged at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident and no arrests have been made, the force said.

Eye witnesses told Sky News the suspect grabbed a young child from a white car in Lessar Avenue, near Clapham Common, before throwing her to the floor twice.

The witness, who asked not to be named, told the broadcaster the mother screamed “my eyes, my eyes” after the substance was thrown.

Clapham Common incident
Police at the scene in Lessar Avenue on Wednesday evening (James Weech/PA)

The witness told Sky News: “It was horrific.

“First a man grabbed his kid – a girl aged two or three from a white car. He threw her on to the floor twice. It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen.

“The man then threw something at the woman. She was screaming ‘my eyes, my eyes’.

“I then ran into my house, grabbed a water bottle and threw water on her eyes. Her lips were black. Her skin looked burnt.

“I then chased the man halfway down the street. I was wearing my slippers so didn’t get very far.”

London Ambulance Service said two incident response officers were sent to the scene, three ambulance crews and members of the hazardous area response team.

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said the injuries suffered by the responding officers were “minor”.

Clapham Common incident
A witness said a young child was ‘slammed’ to the floor in the attack (James Weech/PA)

He said: “While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance.

“A man was seen fleeing the scene.

“We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident.”

Marina Ahmad, Labour’s London Assembly member for Lambeth & Southwark, posted on X: “There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children.”