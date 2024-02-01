Greta Thunberg arrives at court for trial over Mayfair oil protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greta Thunberg arrives at court for trial over Mayfair oil protest

By Press Association
Greta Thunberg arriving at court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Greta Thunberg arriving at court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has arrived at court to be tried for a public order offence after a protest in central London last year.

The 21-year-old, from Sweden, was arrested during the demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on October 17 as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Thunberg, two Fossil Free London (FFL) protesters and two Greenpeace activists pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in November to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 by blocking the entrance to the hotel.

Greta Thunberg outside court
Ms Thunberg has denied a public order offence (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She arrived at the same court just after 9am on Thursday for a trial expected to last two days.

The founder of the school strike for climate movement made her way past media and environmental protesters who were demonstrating “in solidarity” with the defendants, holding up large yellow banners which read “Climate protest is not a crime” and cardboard signs saying “Who are the real criminals?”.

Wearing a grey jacket, Thunberg smiled at photographers before making her way inside.

Protesters outside court
Environmental protesters held banners and signs outside the court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Maja Darlington, campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said in a statement earlier on Thursday: “The prosecution of Greta and other peaceful protesters reflects a Government that cares more about bolstering the profits of oil bosses than fighting for a liveable future for all of us.

“Instead of cracking down on climate activists, the UK Government should force Shell and the rest of the oil industry to stop drilling and start paying for the damage they are causing to our planet and everyone who lives on it.”

Joanna Warrington, an organiser with FFL, said: “The UK criminalises peaceful climate activists like Greta whilst rolling out the red carpet for climate criminals in Mayfair hotels.”