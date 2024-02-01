European Union agrees new 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel says the 27 EU countries have sealed a deal on aid to Ukraine, just over an hour into a summit of the bloc’s leaders and despite threats from Hungary to veto the move.

“We have a deal,” Mr Michel tweeted.

He said that all “27 leaders agreed on an additional 50 billion euro (£43 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget”.

Mr Michel said the move “locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine” and demonstrates that the “EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake”.

We have a deal. #Unity All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for #Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 1, 2024

It was not immediately clear if any concessions were made to secure Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban’s approval.

He raised staunch objections to the financial aid package in December and in the days leading up to Thursday’s summit in Brussels.

That Hungary lifted its veto, and so quickly, came as a surprise. On the eve of the summit, Mr Orban tweeted: “We will stand up for the voice of the people! Even if the bureaucrats in Brussels blackmail us.”

Almost two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has ground to a halt and Ukraine’s economy desperately needs propping up.

But political infighting in the EU and in the United States is depriving Kyiv of a long-term source of funding.

Concern has mounted that public support to keep pouring money into Ukraine has started to wane, even though a Russian victory could threaten security across Europe.

Grateful to @CharlesMichel and EU leaders for establishing the €50 billion Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027. It is very important that the decision was made by all 27 leaders, which once again proves strong EU unity. Continued EU financial support for Ukraine will strengthen… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 1, 2024

“There is no problem with the so-called Ukraine fatigue issue. We have Orban fatigue now in Brussels,” Polish prime minister Donald Tusk told reporters at the EU summit.

“I can’t understand. I can’t accept this very strange and very egoistic game of Viktor Orban.”

In December, the 26 other leaders agreed on an aid package worth 50 billion euros for this year through to 2027. They also agreed to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, which Mr Orban reluctantly accepted.

But the financial package is part of a review of the EU’s continuing seven-year budget, which must be approved unanimously.

An EU official said the leaders agreed that the bloc’s executive branch, the European Commission, would propose a review of the budget in two years, if deemed necessary.

Such a review would not include an opportunity for a future veto, he added.

“Continued EU financial support for Ukraine will strengthen long-term economic and financial stability, which is no less important than military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Thursday.

The remains of an industrial building surrounded by flats after a Russian rocket attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Orban, the EU leader with the closest ties to Russia, is angry at the European Commission’s decision to freeze his government’s access to some of the bloc’s funds.

The executive branch did so over concerns about possible threats to the EU budget posed by democratic backsliding in Hungary.

In response, Hungary vetoed statements at the EU on a range of issues.

Mr Orban also exported the problem to Nato, by blocking high level meetings with Ukraine until only recently. Budapest is also holding up Sweden’s bid for membership.

“I don’t want to use the word blackmail, but I don’t know what other better word” might fit, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas told reporters as she arrived at EU headquarters in Brussels.

“Hungary needs Europe,” she said, highlighting the country’s own economic problems and high interest rates. “He should also look into what it is in it for Hungary, being in Europe.”

Mr Zelensky is scheduled to address the leaders via video link.