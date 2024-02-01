Greta Thunberg given ‘final warning’ to move before arrest at demo, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greta Thunberg given ‘final warning’ to move before arrest at demo, court told

By Press Association
Greta Thunberg arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was given a “final warning” by police to move to a designated protest area during a demonstration in central London last year before she was arrested for staying put, a court has heard.

The 21-year-old, from Sweden, was arrested during the demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on October 17 as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Thunberg, two Fossil Free London (FFL) protesters and two Greenpeace activists appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for trial after each pleading not guilty in November to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Greta Thunberg outside court
Greta Thunberg has denied a public order offence (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The court heard that protesters started to gather near the hotel at around 7.30am and police engaged with them about improving access for members of the public, which had been made “impossible”.

Prosecutor Luke Staton said a couple of protesters gained access to the roof just before 10.30am and “were slowly abseiling down the side of the building”.

The section 14 condition was imposed at around 12.30pm, which dictated that the protest could continue but on the pavement to the south of the hotel, the court heard.

It was said police found the move “necessary” to prevent disruption, as the “majority” of people inside the hotel could not leave and people could not get inside.

From 1pm, the court heard individual officers engaged with individual protesters and informed them of the section 14 condition.

Thunberg was stood outside the hotel entrance and was approached by police, informed of the condition and of the designated protest area, the court heard.

Protesters outside court
Environmental protesters held banners and signs outside the court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Staton told the court that she was warned by one officer her failure to comply would result in her arrest.

While that officer was elsewhere engaged, another officer then spoke with Thunberg and “gave her a final warning”, the prosecutor said.

“She said that she was staying where she was and so she was arrested,” Mr Staton said.

The other defendants were similarly informed of the section 14 condition and did not move to the designated protest area, the court heard.

Greta Thunberg court case
Greta Thunberg is charged, along with four other activists, with a public order offence during a protest in central London last year (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Staton said: “The Crown’s case is that all five of these defendants took part in a public assembly.

“They knew or ought to have known that a section 14 condition had been imposed and they all failed to comply with that condition.”

Thunberg arrived at the court just after 9am and made her way past media and environmental protesters who were demonstrating “in solidarity” with the defendants, holding up large yellow banners that read “Climate protest is not a crime” and cardboard signs saying “Who are the real criminals?”.

Wearing a grey jacket, Thunberg smiled at photographers before making her way inside.

The trial, expected to last two days, continues.