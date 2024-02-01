King praised for publicising prostate treatment as Queen visits elderly charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King praised for publicising prostate treatment as Queen visits elderly charity

By Press Association
Queen Camilla celebrated the anniversary of the St John’s Foundation (Ben Birchall/PA)
Queen Camilla celebrated the anniversary of the St John's Foundation (Ben Birchall/PA)

The King’s decision to publicise his treatment for an enlarged prostate was praised when the Queen visited a charity celebrating 850 years of supporting the elderly.

Camilla travelled to Bath to mark the anniversary of the St John’s Foundation, established in 1174 to tackle poverty and poor living conditions in Bath.

And for the second day in succession, the Queen gave an update about her husband’s recuperation.

When asked about his health, she said: “He’s recovering well, thank you”.

Royal visit to Bath
The Queen was asked about the King’s health, to which she said he was ‘recovering well’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Queen is the most senior member of the royal family undertaking public engagements as the King is recuperating and the Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery, with William taking a break from royal events to support his family.

In a quiet courtyard in Bath city centre, where the foundation houses some of its residents in almshouses, Camilla chatted to a group housed by the charity over tea and cakes.

Rita Willis, 86, spoke to the royal guest and said afterwards: “I asked her to convey to the King how good it was he spoke about his prostate diagnosis, and she said she would.”

The King underwent a corrective procedure for the benign condition last week and it has been reported that Charles could take up to a month off from public duties as he recuperates.

Charles is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

King Charles hospital visit
King Charles revealed he was receiving medical care following treatment for an enlarged prostate (Lucy North/PA)

NHS England has said the “enlarged prostate” page on the NHS website received one visit every five seconds on the day the King’s diagnosis was announced, with further huge boosts in visits in the days that followed.

When Joanna Laurence, 77, a retired secretary, mentioned she was a keen gardener, Camilla spoke about her love of the activity.

She said: “I find it the most relaxing thing in the world, you come in and everything starts stiffening up, it’s worth it.”

The Queen commented about homegrown produce from the King’s private Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, saying: “Eating your own vegetables is incredibly special.”

She also joked about the large display of cupcakes in the middle of the table: “Somebody has been doing a lot of baking around here, very smart buns.”

Camilla has been the foundation’s patron since 2009 and she walked the short distance from the almshouses to Bath Abbey where a service celebrating the 850th anniversary of St John’s Foundation was held.

Members of the public began lining the route and the Queen went on an impromptu walkabout, shaking hands and briefly chatting with well-wishers.

Royal visit to Bath
Queen Camilla meets members of the public after attending a Service of Celebration at Bath Abbey (Ben Birchall/PA)

Today, the foundation provides sheltered housing in 94 almshouses to those aged over 65 without a property, and in 2020 it widened the scope of its work launching a Foundation Fund to insure children have the best start in life.

The Queen’s final steps to the abbey’s west door were lined by almost 900 children from seven primary schools supported by the fund.

Ben Fletcher, chairman of St John’s Foundation, said after the service: “Because we’ve been here for so long, St John’s is really woven into the city and I think what it ultimately gives, is a degree of comfort.

“If you really need help beyond what can be provided by the Government or the local authority – St John’s is there, we are the last line of defence for people in greatest need.”