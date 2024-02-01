Number of firms setting science-based emissions targets ‘doubled in 2023’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of firms setting science-based emissions targets ‘doubled in 2023’

By Press Association
The number of firms setting validated targets on emissions reduction more than doubled in 2023, a global body said (Alamy/PA)
The number of companies and financial institutions setting validated targets on reducing emissions more than doubled in 2023, according to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The global body, which validates the best practice in setting climate targets in line with the Paris Agreement goals of limiting warming to 1.5C, said 4,204 firms had their targets approved in 2023, up from 2,079 in 2022.

Among the companies that set validated, near-term, science-based targets were Aviva, Heathrow Airport, Greggs, John Lewis, Royal Mail, Tesco, ITV, Vodafone and McDonald’s.

The SBTi has seen an exponential growth in the number of institutions setting validated targets, starting with just 10 in 2015 before roughly doubling year on year.

The surge in demand for corporate decarbonization standards and target validation services prompted major scale-up operations last year, the SBTi said.

The organisation was granted charitable status in 2023 by the Charity Commission for England and Wales, becoming an independent organisation in 2023.

It was previously a collaborative initiative between the Carbon Disclosure Project, We Mean Business Coalition, World Resources Institute, World Wide Fund for Nature and UN Global Compact.

The SBTi also incorporated a subsidiary which will house its target validation services and will continue standard setting.

In 2024, SBTi said it will review its corporate net-zero standard, to build upon the near term target-setting guidance for financial institutions.

The organisation said it also plans to prioritise the development of sector-specific standards for six high-impact sectors: oil and gas; electric utilities; automotives; chemicals; insurance; and apparel.

Luiz Amaral, SBTi chief executive, said: “We promised to prepare the SBTi for the next phase of growth and are delivering on that, doubling the number of companies validated in a single year while establishing our independence and strengthening our governance.”

Jessica Anderen, chief executive of SBTi core funder IKEA Foundation, said: “The SBTi’s transformation into an independent entity will strengthen the organisation’s ability to drive ambitious corporate climate action.

Andrew Steer, president of Bezos Earth Fund, which has also contributed funding, said: “For companies seeking to be part of the climate solution, setting science-based targets is key.

“The SBTi has become the go-to resource for climate-leading companies to set ambitious targets.”