Russian court extends detention of US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

By Press Association
Alsu Kurmasheva (AP Photo/Vladislav Mikhnevskii, File)
A Russian court has ordered a detained Russian-American journalist to be held in jail for two more months pending her trial on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent.

Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor for the US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Tatar-Bashkir service, was taken into custody on October 18 and faces charges of not registering as a foreign agent while collecting information about the Russian military.

Ms Kurmasheva, who holds US and Russian citizenship and lives in Prague with her husband and two daughters, could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

The court in Tatarstan rejected appeals from her lawyer to place her under house arrest.

RFE/RL expressed outrage over Thursday’s court decision to extend her detention until April 5 and demanded her immediate release.

“Russian authorities are conducting a deplorable criminal campaign against the wrongfully detained Alsu Kurmasheva,” RFE/RL president Stephen Capus said in a statement.

He said she was “imprisoned and treated unjustly simply because she is an American journalist”.

Russian authorities have intensified a crackdown on Kremlin critics and independent journalists after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, using legislation that effectively criminalised any public expression about the conflict that deviates from the Kremlin line.

Ms Kurmasheva was the second US journalist detained in Russia last year, after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges in March. He remains in custody.

Ms Kurmasheva was stopped on June 2 at Kazan International Airport after traveling to Russia the previous month to visit her ailing elderly mother.

Officials confiscated her US and Russian passports and fined her for failing to register her US passport. She was waiting for her passports to be returned when she was arrested on new charges in October.

RFE/RL was told by Russian authorities in 2017 to register as a foreign agent, but it has challenged Moscow’s use of foreign agent laws in the European Court of Human Rights.

The organisation has been fined millions of dollars by Russia.