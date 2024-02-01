Man denies stabbing lifeguard to death in jealous rage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man denies stabbing lifeguard to death in jealous rage

By Press Association
Harrison Tomkins was stabbed multiple times at a block of flats in Crawley, West Sussex (Family/PA)
Harrison Tomkins was stabbed multiple times at a block of flats in Crawley, West Sussex (Family/PA)

A man accused of murdering a lifeguard in a jealous rage at his ex-girlfriend’s flat has told a court he “didn’t plan for any of this to happen”.

Kaydon Prior allegedly stabbed Harrison Tomkins, 25, in the chest, legs and back with a hunting knife in a “brutal and frenzied” attack while he was in bed in Crawley on August 13 2023.

Giving evidence at Chichester Crown Court, the 23-year-old said he went to Alicia Parrin’s flat with his friend Jason Curtis, 22, hoping to talk to her about an argument they had the day earlier and was “startled” when he entered the flat.

Despite Ms Parrin’s messages to him saying, “go f*** yourself don’t ever contact me again”, he said he still believed they were in a relationship, adding: “She always gets angry and says stuff like this, it’s nothing new.”

Jurors heard that Prior was also sent a video of Ms Parrin, 21, kissing another man in a club that night and he messaged her saying: “Letting guys kiss you and that…that’s absolutely wrong…I can literally see you.”

Prosecutor Alan Gardner KC accused Prior of intending to go to Ms Parrin’s flat to catch her red-handed with another man but Prior said he went to her home at around 5am because he “didn’t like sleeping on arguments”.

Asked why he went out of his way to get into Ms Parrin’s flat after a night out in London and Crawley, he said: “It’s not out of my way, I’m not doing anything else.

“I don’t like sleeping on arguments, there was no reason to.”

Prior said he did not hear voices at Ms Parrin’s flat when he and Curtis arrived, and went back to his flat to collect a spare key to let himself in to wait for her.

He added: “My plan was just to go in her house, smoke with (Curtis) and wait for her to come back.”

But when the pair entered the flat he said Mr Tomkins and Ms Parrin immediately got out of bed and a fight broke out between him and the 25-year-old lifeguard, throwing punches.

He then said both of them were reaching for the knife and that Mr Tomkins was leaning over him.

“I just swung the knife on the floor just overwards… I just swang at him,” Prior said.

Mr Gardner accused Prior of intending to kill Mr Tomkins as he was in an “angry rage”.

Prior replied: “No, I was scared, I was frightened.

“I was just trying to get out of there, I was panicking… I couldn’t get him off me.”

The prosecution allege Curtis “assisted and encouraged” Prior in his “murderous enterprise” including following Prior into the bedroom where he watched the alleged knife attack.

But Prior said of his friend: “Jason was nothing to do with anything of this. He should not even be here. He did nothing at all.”

Prior previously told jurors he was “truly ashamed” and “shocked” in the aftermath of knifing Mr Tomkins.

He said after the fight: “My body went into total shock, I stared at him for a second.

“I was shitting myself.”

The court heard Curtis will not be giving evidence in the case against him.

Prior, of Hazelwick Avenue, Three Bridges, and Curtis, of Lairdale Road in Lambeth, south London, both deny charges of murder and manslaughter of Mr Tomkins.

The trial continues.