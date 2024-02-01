Ukraine claims drones sank Russian ship in Black Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ukraine claims drones sank Russian ship in Black Sea

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Ukraine has claimed it used sea drones to sink a Russian ship in the Black Sea, as Kremlin investigators alleged that a Russian military transport plane that crashed last month was brought down by two US-made Patriot missiles fired by Kyiv’s forces.

Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency published a video it said showed naval drones assaulting the Russian missile-armed cutter Ivanovets on Wednesday night.

The footage released on GUR’s social media purports to show multiple naval drones crashing into a vessel and exploding. The GUR footage showed the ship was sinking.

According to GUR, the ship, costing between £47 million and £55 million, was on patrol on Lake Donuzlav in western Crimea when a GUR special unit struck it.

A bridge over Lake Donuzlav (Alamy/PA)

The lake has been more of a bay since 1961 when a channel connecting it to the Black Sea was dug out.

It was not possible to independently verify either side’s claims.

Private security firm Ambrey said Ukraine used up to six sea drones, each of which usually carry 660lb of explosives.

A western official backed the Ukrainian account, saying it was “highly likely that uncrewed surface vessels were responsible for the strike on the Ivanovets”.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian aircraft and ships in the Black Sea have helped push Moscow’s naval forces back, allowing Kyiv to increase crucial exports of grain and other goods through its southern ports.

Ambrey noted that any unexploded drones could be a threat for Black Sea shipping.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Investigative Committee, the main state criminal investigation agency, said on Thursday that had it deduced that the Russian Il-76 military transport plane that crashed near the border with Ukraine on January 24 was downed using the US-made Patriot air defence system which western allies have supplied to Kyiv.

Russia said a US-made Patriot missile downed the transport plane (Alamy/PA)

Russian officials claimed there were 74 people on board: 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members and three Russian servicemen. All were reported killed.

The two missiles were fired by the Ukrainian military from near the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, it said.

The committee said 116 fragments from two MIM-104A missiles fired from a Patriot system were found near the crash site in the Belgorod region. It produced no physical evidence for its claims.

Meanwhile, fighting continued to claim civilian casualties along the front line stretching across eastern and southern Ukraine.

In the eastern Donetsk region, the Russian army shelled 11 towns and villages, killing one person in the village of Tsukuryne on Thursday. In Toretsk, two people were wounded during a rocket attack, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

In the south, six civilians were wounded in the Kherson region, including a husband and wife in Beryslav who were hit by a drone attack while riding a motorcycle through the city.