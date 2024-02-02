Hangar collapse investigation could take up to six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hangar collapse investigation could take up to six months

By Press Association
Twisted girders and debris cover the ground from the collapse (Darin Oswald /Idaho Statesman/AP)
Twisted girders and debris cover the ground from the collapse (Darin Oswald /Idaho Statesman/AP)

Investigators have been working to determine what caused the collapse of a steel airplane hangar in Idaho, killing three people and leaving several others badly injured.

Nine other people were hurt, including five who had critical injuries, in Wednesday’s collapse.

The Boise Fire Department said on Thursday morning the scene at Boise Airport had been turned over to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigators.

The investigation could take up to six months, according to David Kearns, area director for the Boise OSHA office.

Boise Building Collapse
Debris after the fatal collapse at a construction site near the Boise Airport (Darin Oswald /Idaho Statesman/AP)

“This is a tragedy with a lot of people across the valley grieving today,” Mr Kearns said. “Unfortunately events like these often drive home the importance of ensuring that work site safety and health is a core value at workplaces.”

Fire Department operations chief Aaron Hummel said some of the victims were on a hoist or other elevated platform when the structure fell and that required specialised rescue efforts.

He said the building’s rigid steel frame had been erected and crews were still working on the structural components that would have tied it together when the “catastrophic” failure happened.

“It was a pretty global collapse that occurred, and the main structural members came down,” he said.

Boise Building Collapse
Boise Fire Department operations chief Aaron Hummel speaks at a press conference (Sarah A Miller/Idaho Statesman/AP)

Boise fire chief Mark Niemeyer said it had been a “tragic day” for the community and expressed “heartfelt condolences” to those affected.

He also praised first responders “for their quick and professional response rescuing victims and caring for patients in a chaotic and very dangerous environment”.

The hangar is privately owned by Jackson Jet Centre, a charter flight and maintenance company, and work was ongoing on a new building.

Jackson Jet Centre officials said in a statement that they did not know what caused the collapse and “our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time”.