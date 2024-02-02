Death toll expected to rise after massive gas explosion in Kenyan capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death toll expected to rise after massive gas explosion in Kenyan capital

By Press Association
Dozens of people were injured (AP)
Dozens of people were injured (AP)

At least three people have died after a vehicle loaded with gas cylinders exploded in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, setting off an inferno that burned homes and warehouses.

More than 200 people were injured in the blast, with the death toll expected to rise.

Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said a number of residents were likely inside their homes when the fire reached their houses late at night.

Firefighters tackle blaze
A truck loaded with gas cylinders is believed to have been the source of the inferno (AP Photo)

An explosion of a truck loaded with gas ignited the huge fireball, and a flying gas cylinder set off the fire that burned down the Oriental Godown, a garments and textiles warehouse, Mr Mwaura said.

Several other vehicles and businesses were damaged by the inferno that started at around 11.30pm (8.30pm GMT) on Thursday in the Mradi area in Embakasi, Nairobi.

At the scene after daybreak, several houses and shops were burnt-out. The vehicle believed to have started the explosion was on its side, and only the shell remained on the road.

An injured man
More than 200 injuries were reported initially (AP)

The roof of a four-storey residential building about 600ft from the scene of the explosion was broken by a flying gas cylinder. Electric wires lay on the ground. Nothing remained in the burnt-out warehouse except shells of several trucks.

The Kenya Red Cross reported three deaths. The toll may rise after daybreak, Wesley Kimeto, the Embakasi police chief said.

The government said 222 people had been injured and rushed to hospital. The Kenya Red Cross later counted more than 270 injuries.