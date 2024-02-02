Landslide and avalanche warnings issued as Norway battles extreme weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landslide and avalanche warnings issued as Norway battles extreme weather

By Press Association
Roads have been closed and homes left without power following extreme weather (Per-Inge Johnsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Norwegian authorities issued several warnings for landslides and avalanches in southern Norway on Friday as bad weather continued to hammer the Scandinavian country.

In the northern part of the country, officials said roads might be closed at short notice.

Flights to and from the airport in Tromso, a city in the Arctic, resumed on Friday after some 200 passengers had to sleep there because of Norway’s most powerful storm since 1992.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said strong winds were still blowing over northern Norway and warned that rain was expected in the southern part of the country with up to 100 mm (four inches) within 24 hours.

Boats in the harbour of Bodo, northern Norway, are battered by waves (Per-Inge Johnsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

The Norwegian water resources and energy directorate issued its highest avalanche warnings for most of southern and central Norway for the coming days.

Police in south-eastern Norway reported several accidents, including a school bus skidding off the road, because of icy surfaces. Nobody was injured.

The storm, named Ingunn by Norwegian meteorologists, brought gusts of up to 112 mph in some places.

The strong wind, rain and snow ripped off roofs, cancelled flights and left thousands without power.

Areas were flooded and ferry operators suspended services.

There were scattered reports of closed schools, roads, tunnels and bridges.

In neighbouring Sweden and Denmark, strong winds and rain are also expected over the weekend.