How the Clapham alkali attack and police search for suspect has unfolded

By Press Association
Police investigate the scene of an incident near Clapham Common, south London (James Weech/PA)
Police investigate the scene of an incident near Clapham Common, south London (James Weech/PA)

The suspect in the south London alkali attack is on the run and being hunted by police.

Abdul Ezedi, 35, who has “significant injuries to the right side of his face”, was last seen at a supermarket in north London just over an hour after the attack in Lessar Avenue, Clapham.

Here’s a timeline of how events have unfolded so far:

– Wednesday

– Earlier in the day

Ezedi is said to have travelled to London from Newcastle, where he had been living.

– Around 7.25pm

The attack on a 31-year-old woman, believed to be known to Ezedi, who was with her daughters, aged three and eight, takes place.

Ezedi is said to have made an attempt to drive away from the scene but crashed into a stationary vehicle and fled on foot.

Clapham Common incident
The attack took place on Lessar Avenue (James Weech/PA)

The Metropolitan Police was called the scene, with 12 people, including five officers, injured.

– 8.48pm

Ezedi was seen with significant injuries at a Tesco Express shop on Caledonian Road, north London.

He is believed to have bought a bottle of water before leaving the shop and turning right.

Clapham Common incident
Ezedi was seen in a Tesco Express shop (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– Thursday

– Around 9.30am

Scotland Yard says the 31-year-old woman and three-year-old girl have potentially life-changing injuries.

– 1.35pm

Ezedi’s identity is revealed and members of the public are warned to stay away from him.

The Met said it is working with Northumbria Police as the wanted man may be trying to return to the North East.

Clapham Common incident
The public have been warned to stay away from Ezedi (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– 4pm

There was a heightened police presence on Caledonian Road, as unmarked cars with blue sirens could be seen and police vehicles drove around the area.

– 6pm

The image of Ezedi buying a bottle of water is released.