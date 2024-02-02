Breaking Bad obsessive avoids jail sentence for possessing terrorist documents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Breaking Bad obsessive avoids jail sentence for possessing terrorist documents

By Press Association
Charles Cannon arrives at Winchester Crown Court for a previous hearing (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Charles Cannon arrives at Winchester Crown Court for a previous hearing (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A laboratory technician with “terrorist motivations” who collected documents on how to make homemade explosives and weapons has avoided a prison sentence.

Charles Cannon was convicted of seven charges of possessing terrorist information dating back to when he was 16 and 17 years old.

Ben Isaacs, prosecuting, told Winchester Crown Court that the 22-year-old, of Aldershot, Hampshire, had a “dangerous mindset”.

He told the court that Cannon had sent a message saying “I am not a virgin but I am a terrorist”.

He added: “He mocked up a Nazi party membership card and put his name on it.

Charles Cannon court case
Charles Cannon has been given a suspended prison sentence for seven charges of possessing terrorist documents (Ben Mitchell/PA)

“He repeated on many occasions antisemitic tropes, he said he would kill when speaking about people of colour, he spoke enthusiastically of the stabbing of asylum seekers.

“This is not a case of mimicking. Mr Cannon did have terrorist motivations and the suggestion this was balanced out by pro-LGBTQ views simply doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.”

Sentencing Cannon to 18 months in prison suspended for two years, Judge Jane Miller KC told the defendant: “It’s clear that you held, and likely still do harbour, extremist and hateful views.”

But she said that she had taken in consideration his age when the offences were committed and his mental health and lack of previous convictions when deciding to suspend the prison sentence.

Mr Isaacs told the trial that Cannon, who has autism, was stopped at Luton airport under terrorism regulations in August 2020 and a search of his phone found the guide on making explosives.

He said that further searches of his devices and his computer at his home uncovered the other documents as well as racist, antisemitic and misogynistic messages on social media.

The documents found on his computer included guides on homemade explosives, “unconventional warfare devices and techniques”, and “booby traps”.

Giving evidence, Cannon said that he had downloaded the files as part of a cache of documents on a file-sharing website which were part of a collection created in the name of Uncle Fester – the pseudonym of Steve Preisler who produced books on the manufacture of methamphetamine in the 1980s and was jailed for possession of the illegal drug.

He said he had wanted to research the production of the drug as part of his fixation on the show Breaking Bad which tells the story of a teacher who starts making the drug to fund his cancer treatment.

Cannon admitted that he had previously held “vile and disgusting” views but his politics had changed under the influence of his Brazilian wife whom he married a year ago.

The former Catholic school pupil, who went on to work for Procter & Gamble after leaving school, said: “I used to believe in some very vile and disgusting things but she has changed me for the better.”