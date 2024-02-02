Parents of Brianna Ghey suggest daughter’s killers should never be released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents of Brianna Ghey suggest daughter’s killers should never be released

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey’s mother Esther Ghey has called for her daughter’s killers to never be released (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two teenagers who lured transgender girl Brianna Ghey to her death should never be released from prison, her parents have suggested.

The killers, who were both 15 at the time, were named as Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe ahead of their sentencing for Brianna’s murder on Friday.

Brianna, who was 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11 last year.

They were found guilty following a trial late last year and a judge lifted an order banning reporting of their identities on Friday morning.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe have been named as the murderers of Brianna Ghey (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Brianna’s mother Esther Ghey told Manchester Crown Court she felt her daughter’s killers, who were both obsessed with murder and torture, still pose a danger to society.

In a victim impact statement read by a prosecution barrister as she was too upset to read it herself, Ms Ghey said: “I don’t believe that someone who is so disturbed and obsessed with murder and torture would ever be able to be rehabilitated.

“I have moments where I feel sorry for them because they have also ruined their own lives, but I have to remember that they felt no empathy for Brianna when they left her bleeding to death after their premeditated and vicious attack, which was carried out not because Brianna had done anything wrong, but just because one hated trans people and the other thought it would be fun.”

She added that the fact she thought one of them was her daughter’s friend was the “hardest thing” to come to terms with.

She told the court she had been “pleased” when Brianna sent a text message before the attack to say she was going to meet a friend.

She added: “I thought that she would have a wonderful time, hanging around with her friend and getting some fresh air.

“When all that time she was being lured to her death.

“All I can think about is that she would have been scared and I wasn’t there for her.

“She needed me to protect her, Brianna wasn’t a fighter and she must have been so terrified.”

Brianna’s father Peter Spooner said “no amount of time spent in prison will be enough for these monsters”.

He branded his daughter’s killers “pure evil” and told the court they had “stolen” the new relationship he was forming with Brianna after she came out as transgender.

He said: “We were forming a new relationship and these two murderers have stolen that from us both.

“I hate how Brianna’s life has been brutally taken away from her and she has been deprived of the life she wanted to live.

“She never had the chance to sit her exams or go on to further education.

“Now my world has been torn apart, justice may have been done with the guilty verdicts, but no amount of time spent in prison will be enough for these monsters.

“I cannot call them children as that makes them sound naive or vulnerable, which they are not, they are pure evil. Brianna was the vulnerable one.”

Brianna’s stepfather Wesley Powell said in his statement: “Brianna had a large online following but in reality, she was lonely, vulnerable and in need of a close friend.

“Both Eddie and Scarlett knew this and preyed upon her vulnerabilities, acting as two predators stalking their prey.”

The sentencing continues in front of Mrs Justice Yip.

After the statements were read she said: “They were very moving statements. I can feel the emotion in the courtroom.”