Second arrest made in connection with Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Second arrest made in connection with Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from jail

By Press Association
Daniel Khalife is said to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth on September 6 last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Daniel Khalife is said to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth on September 6 last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives investigating Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from prison have arrested a second person on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested at an address in east London and has been bailed until April.

It follows the arrest of a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender on January 17.

Khalife is accused of escaping from HMP Wandsworth on September 6 last year by allegedly strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery vehicle.

Neither the woman nor man are staff members at the prison, police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, head of operations for the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We continue to carry out a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of the alleged escape of Khalife, and we have now arrested two other people as part of this.

“I know there continues to be a great deal of interest in this case, but I must remind the public that Khalife is awaiting trial.

“It is, therefore, extremely important that people do not report, comment upon or share information which could in any way prejudice the future court proceedings.”

Daniel Khalife prison escape
HMP Wandsworth in London (Lucy North/PA)

Khalife was awaiting trial for three offences when he allegedly escaped custody.

They are that he allegedly placed an item that could make someone believe it would explode or ignite, in Beaconside, Staffordshire, on or before January 2 last year.

In the same location, on August 2 2021, he is accused of eliciting or attempting to elicit information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Khalife is also charged with collecting, recording, publishing or communicating information that could be useful to an enemy between May 1 2019 and January 6 2022, contrary to the Official Secrets Act.

He was charged with escaping custody at the prison following his arrest in September.

He is set to stand trial for all four offences at the Old Bailey in October.