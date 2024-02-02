Abuse victim says ‘I have no shame now’ as attacker from 1980s jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Abuse victim says ‘I have no shame now’ as attacker from 1980s jailed

By Press Association
Glenn Langrish was sentenced to jail at Hove Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
Glenn Langrish was sentenced to jail at Hove Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

A victim of sexual abuse as a child told his attacker in court “you are not even half the man I have become” as he was jailed for 15 years.

Glenn Langrish, also known as Glenn Stephens, was sentenced for his crimes dating back to the 1980s, after being subject to an international manhunt for 12 years.

At Hove Crown Court on Friday, the court heard that Langrish hired Stephen Lewsey, then aged 10, at a repair shop in Crawley and sexually abused him over three years at work.

The 74-year-old later moved to Sweden, which sparked an international investigation by Sussex Police when Mr Lewsey, now 51, reported the abuse in 2011.

Sussex Police said Langrish was tracked down by Interpol in 2016 in Sweden and by then had Swedish citizenship so could not be extradited to the UK.

An international warrant for his arrest was issued and it was not until May 2023 Langrish was arrested in Poland and was brought back to the UK in July, the force said.

Giving his victim impact statement at Hove Crown Court on Friday, Mr Lewsey said: “Until I confided in my wife, I treated this as my dirty little secret.

“It has taken a long time to face you in court but now we have had our day and the jury have seen through your lies, I can now start to rebuild my life.”

Mr Lewsey, who was supported by his family in court, spoke of the emotional turmoil for him and his loved ones who had blamed themselves for the actions of Langrish.

Victims of sexual offences are automatically granted lifetime anonymity, but Mr Lewsey waived this right, adding: “I have no shame now, I realise it wasn’t me, it was you that was wrong and hope more people come forward.

“I now know you are in a place where you cannot harm another young person, and for that I am grateful.”

Mr Lewsey also praised the work of Sussex Police for convincing him to carry on with the case and passed on information to officers leading to the international arrest warrant.

Langrish, who previously lived in Vendelso, Sweden, was convicted after a trial of four counts of indecency with a child and four counts of indecent assault on a child.

On sentencing, Judge Gary Lucie paid tribute to Mr Lewsey and his “tenacity” in the case.

Langrish was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment and a further three years on extended licence.

In a statement after the sentencing, Sussex Police detective sergeant Becki Buckley said: “Glenn Langrish thought he could hide in Sweden and not have to face justice for his appalling crimes.

“He hugely underestimated the determination of Sussex Police, our partner forces and national agencies and, just as importantly, the resolve of his brave victim.

“I cannot commend Stephen Lewsey enough for his courage in coming forward, supporting this investigation for such a long time and choosing to waive his anonymity to help other victims.”