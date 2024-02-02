Serbia seeks UN talks over escalating tensions with neighbour Kosovo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serbia seeks UN talks over escalating tensions with neighbour Kosovo

By Press Association
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic is seeking an urgent session of the UN Security Council (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Serbia will seek an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the escalation of tensions with its former province of Kosovo, the country’s president said on Friday.

The move comes after Kosovo’s government decided to ban the use of the Serbian dinar and introduce the euro in areas where minority Serbs live.

Kosovo’s government has banned banks and other financial institutions in the Serb-populated areas from using the dinar in local transactions.

Kosovo’s central bank issued the new rules last summer.

Most of Kosovo uses the euro, even though the country is not part of the European Union.

But parts of Kosovo’s north, populated mostly by ethnic Serbs, continue to use the dinar and many there rely on the government of Serbia for financial support, often delivered in dinars in cash.

In an address to the nation on Friday, Serbian populist president Aleksandar Vucic said Kosovo’s ban of the dinar is intended to “ethnically cleanse” the Serbs from Kosovo, describing it as “a criminal strike” against the Serbs.

Serbia will ignore the currency rule, he said, and find a way so that Kosovo Serbs continue to receive their pensions and salaries from Serbia.

“People are scared, they are waiting in lines to get their money,” Mr Vucic said.

“On Monday, we will continue delivering the money through an authorised and licensed carrier.”

Serbs represent about 4% of Kosovo’s 1.7 million people.

Serbian forces fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in what was then the province of Kosovo.

About 13,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, died until a 78-day Nato bombing campaign pushed Serbian forces out.

Kosovo eventually declared independence in 2008, but the government in Belgrade does not recognise its neighbour as a separate country.

The EU and the United States have called on Kosovo to postpone the currency measure.

The measure has sparked concern among Western powers, fearing more tension in Kosovo’s relations with Serbia.

“I believe that the Western partners will keep their word and try to fight for the elementary rights of the Serbian population in Kosovo,” said Mr Vucic, who has maintained warm relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Serbia will send a formal request for the urgent Security Council session on Monday, Mr Vucic added.

The EU-facilitated normalisation talks between Belgrade and Pristina have failed to make progress, especially following a shootout last September between masked Serb gunmen and Kosovo police that left four people dead and ratcheted up tensions.

Both Serbia and Kosovo have said they want to join the EU, but the bloc’s officials have warned that their refusal to compromise in the talks is jeopardising their chances for membership.