Judge postpones Trump’s trial on charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Judge postpones Trump’s trial on charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)

A federal judge in Washington has formally postponed the March trial of former US president Donald Trump on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, as a key legal appeal of his continues to work its way through the courts.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday vacated the March 4 trial date in the case brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, but did not set a new one.

The move creates an opening for a separate case in New York, charging Mr Trump in connection with hush money payments to a porn actress, to proceed first.

The postponement comes as a federal appeals court has yet to resolve a pending appeal from Mr Trump arguing that he is immune from prosecution for actions he took in the White House.

It is not clear when the three-judge panel might rule, but a ruling in favour of prosecutors that permits the case to move forward is expected to be appealed against by the Trump team, probably resulting in additional delays.

For both sides, timing is of the essence.

Mr Trump, who faces four indictments and 91 felony counts, is looking to push his criminal cases back as he enjoys frontrunner status in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Smith’s team, meanwhile, is hoping to be able to prosecute Trump this year before the November election.

The Washington case had been expected to take place first, but it has been delayed for weeks by Trump’s appeal on immunity grounds.

The appeals court heard arguments on January 9, and though it had said it intended to work quickly, has not yet issued a ruling.